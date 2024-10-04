Early Prime Day deals under $25 — 15 sales I'd buy now on Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dot, apparel, headphones and more

Get prepared! Prime Day is only a few days away. If you're not planning on making any big purchases, that doesn't mean you need to sit out of the deals fest — some of my favorite items come in at under $25.

There are a bunch of great deals in this Amazon device sale. Case in point, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24 at Amazon. This is a great 4K streamer and after a 50% discount, it's even better value for money. You can also grab the Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $22 at Amazon, and it comes with a free smart bulb.

Keep scrolling to see the best early Prime Day deals under $25. For more ways to save, see our Amazon promo codes guide, and check out the best early Prime Day deals under $10 too.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals under $25

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, socks and more.

Amazon device sale: deals from $12 @ Amazon

Prime Day is the best time of year to shop Amazon hardware. You can score deals on Alexa speakers, Echo smart displays, Fire TV sticks, tablets, Kindles, Blink, Ring and more from $12 in this sale.

Charmast 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

With its compact design, 20W charging speed, and integrated charging that also doubles as a lanyard, this Charmast portable charger offers a lot of utility in a small package.

Levi's sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 70% off select Levi's apparel for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $14. The sale includes t-shirts, shorts, jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

Hanes Ecosmart Hoodie (Men’s): was $22 now from $14 @ Amazon

I wear hoodies year-round, so I appreciate this Ecosmart Hoodie’s super soft fleece fabric, adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs. It also has a kangaroo pocket which is perfect for keeping your hands toasty. This is a reliable hoodie that will become your best friend for chilly nights.

CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. ITs current sale is taking up 15% off leggings, workout shirts, hoodies, and more.

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale for Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $17.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range. While you miss out on 4K Ultra HD support, it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review, we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt-cheap option for an older TV.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes with prices as low as $19. (Croc accessories are also on sale from $6). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $19 @ Walmart

PS5 games: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Looking to grow your PS5 library? Amazon has classic and new PS5 games on sale for as little as $19. The sale includes a range of must-play titles like Elden Ring, Resident Evil 4, Spider Man Miles Morales, and more.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Price check: $19 @ Best Buy

PHILIPS One Battery Toothbrush: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

An electric toothbrush is an essential to keep your oral hygiene in top form. This colorful one is a total joy, and it comes with a travel case that makes it great if you're always on the go.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $74 now $22 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

No Man's Sky: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag takes the frustration of finding lost items and makes it simple, and even enjoyable. You can use your iPhone to track the AirTag (or whatever you've connected it to), with audio and visual cues to point you in the right direction until you’ve found what you’ve lost.