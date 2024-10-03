Early Amazon Prime Day deals under $10 — 11 deals I'd get on Adidas, Lego, Crocs Jibbitz and more

The countdown to October Prime Day is underway. Only a few days to go before the deals start for real, but if you just can't wait, there are a bunch of great savings available right now — that won't break the bank.

Amazon's Adidas sale has several great deals under $10. You can snag essentials like socks, water bottles, underwear and more as well as some super-cheap t-shirts, shorts and joggers. Prices vary by your choice of size and color, so remember to check any different color options in your size to find the best deals.

You can also spruce up your living space with this Govee LED Smart Light Strip for $9 at Amazon. Despite its cheap price, you still get access to all the important smart features you could want. Just remember to click the on-page coupon to bring its price under $10.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite early Prime Day deals under $10. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes guide, and this Amazon sale with up to 40% off Ninja kitchen appliances.

Amazon Prime Day deals under $25

Crocs Jibbitz: deals from $4 @ Amazon

It's tricky to find a pair of Crocs for under $10, but you can still please the Crocs fan in your life on a budget with some Jibbitz. These plastic charms come in several different designs and pop through the holes in Crocs shoes to add some extra flair.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, socks and more. For example, this Studio Crewneck T-Shirt (pictured) is on sale from $6. However, note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase: was $11 now $6 @ Amazon

This satin pillowcase is an affordable upgrade for a better night's sleep. They're soft on hair and preferred for sensitive skin, but feel luxurious even if those aren't concerns for your recipient.

Hanes Heavyweight Cotton Crewneck (Men’s): was $12 now from $6 @ Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a plain t-shirt. This Hanes Beefy-T is made of thick, heavyweight cotton that’s extra durable while staying super soft. That also means it’s opaque, so no worries about any show through.

Echo Dot Made For Amazon Wall Mount: was $19 now $7 @ Amazon

If you need somewhere to store your 4th or 5th Generation Echo Dot, look no further. This wall mount is easy to install and cradles your smart speaker securely, freeing up counter space.

BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle: was $10 now $8 @ Amazon

We're guessing you know someone who could use a fresh shaker bottle for their pre-workout and protein shakes. This tried-and-true BlenderBottle is great for taking on the go.

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel: was $10 now from $8 @ Amazon

A great stocking stuffer for the active person your life, this highly-rated microfiber towel comes in handy for the gym, hot yoga or the pool. It's one of those things that someone can never have enough of. However, note that this deal applies only to certain colors and sizes.

LEGO Marvel War Machine Mech Armor: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

The LEGO Mech offerings continue to grow, and for now, fans can add this posable, Marvel-inspired figure to their collection. It comes with three stud shooters and a matching minifigure, making it great score for under $10.

Govee LED Light Strip: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

This LED light strip is as affordable as you'll find without compromising convenient features such as Bluetooth app control. It comes with preset scenes, music sync modes and versatile configuration choices. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.