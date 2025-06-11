Last chance! Home Depot's Father's Day sale ends soon — 21 deals I'd shop on gifts, grills, patio furniture and more
These are the Home Depot deals I recommend right now
We’re in the swing of summer now, so if you want to refresh your home and garden, now’s the time to do so. Right now, Home Depot’s sale is the perfect place to nab discounts on everything from patio furniture to grills.
Home Depot is offering up to $400 off a range of Father’s Day gift ideas, so you can still find a nice gift for Dad if you act fast. In particular, I have my eye on these outdoor cooking deals with grills and pizza ovens on sale from $99.
I’ve listed all my favorite deals in Home Depot’s sale below, so keep scrolling to see them all. For more savings, take a look at our Home Depot promo codes coverage, and check out the Adidas deals I’d shop from $10 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Magic Mesh Magnetic Screen Door: was $14 now $12
- Kingsford Charcoal Grilling Briquettes (2-Pack): was $19 now $17
- Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99
- Shark NeverChange Air Purifier HP152: was $249 now $199
- Lawnmower sale: deals from $199
- Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill: was $999 now $899
Shop more deals
- Amazon Haul: Columbia, Adidas from $5 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
- Lululemon: top picks just $9 @ Lululemon
- YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- Crocs sale: from $19 @ Amazon
- Amazon: from $19 @ Amazon
- Grill sale: under $100 @ Walmart
- REI sale: 50% off @ REI
- Smart TVs: from $79 @ Amazon
- Traeger grills: deals from $389 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Tools and power equipment: up to $150 off @ Home Depot
There's a large range of savings across Home Depot's vast collection of tools right now. These offers include serious savings on everything from power drills to riding mowers.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Home security sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brands like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.
Outdoor Cooking Deals
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
If you're planning to get a lot of use out of your grill, this brush is a must-buy. It makes cleaning your grill a cinch that uses steam to melt away grease and grime. Plus, no need to worry about scraping your grill's surface thanks to its mesh cleaning head.
Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.
If you want a versatile outdoor cooker, this Ninja grill is the answer. Our Ninja FlexFlame Grill review praised its excellent cooking and smoking performance. Plus, with its easy set up and speedy heat-up time, you'll be able to get grilling in a flash. On the downside, it requires electricity, and it gets pricy if you want to add Ninja accessories.
Price check: $899 @ Amazon
Appliances
If you want to mix in style, this KitchenAid hand mixer is the way to do so. Not only does it look great and blend in with your other KitchenAid appliances, it has nine speed options to choose from for powerful, quiet performance.
Price check: $89 @ Amazon
Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its large capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. And cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
We gave this model an excellent 4-star rating in our Shark NeverChange air purifier review and named it the best air purifier for small spaces. It suits rooms up to 650 sq. ft., although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology that releases a fresh scent in the air.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Smart home
The Ring Outdoor Camera is an easy and inexpensive way to expand your home security system. It integrates with the rest of your Ring hardware, it's battery operated and has a versatile mounting bracket so it can be easily placed around your property. It's also weather resistant and has color night vision, plus with support for Alexa, and two-way talk features and motion alerts, it'll help you keep an eye on all areas of your property or household.
Price check: $59 @ Amazon
Ring's top-end battery-powered video doorbell is now $50 off. This model has a removable battery, head-to-toe video, and, unlike Ring's lower-priced models, has 3D motion detection and better audio. Read our Ring Battery Doorbell Pro review to see why we gave it a rare 5-star rating.
Price check: $179 @ Amazon
For those who want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this deal should not be missed. The Shark ION comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance across different surfaces and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Its battery lasts up to 120 minutes — enough to clean your whole home. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Outdoor Deals
This Magic Mesh screen door is a super easy way to keep fresh air flowing while keeping bugs and pests out of your home. It's simple to install and opens and closes hands-free thanks to its magnetic strip.
These string lights from Hampton Bay can be used indoors or outdoors, so they're great for lighting up your home or garden. This set comes with 24 shatter resistant LED lights.
This side table from Westin Outdoor is an excellent addition to your garden, since it adds both functionality and style. It naturally resists fading and comes in a bunch of different colors, although the cheapest deal right now is on the Turquoise option.
If you don't want to leave your outdoor furniture too exposed to the elements, this cover will protect your loveseat or sofa without looking unsightly. It's stretchy with adjustable buckles, and is resistant against damage from dust, dirt, sun, rain and heavy snow.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.