Last chance! Home Depot's Father's Day sale ends soon — 21 deals I'd shop on gifts, grills, patio furniture and more

We’re in the swing of summer now, so if you want to refresh your home and garden, now’s the time to do so. Right now, Home Depot’s sale is the perfect place to nab discounts on everything from patio furniture to grills.

Home Depot is offering up to $400 off a range of Father’s Day gift ideas, so you can still find a nice gift for Dad if you act fast. In particular, I have my eye on these outdoor cooking deals with grills and pizza ovens on sale from $99.

I’ve listed all my favorite deals in Home Depot’s sale below, so keep scrolling to see them all. For more savings, take a look at our Home Depot promo codes coverage, and check out the Adidas deals I’d shop from $10 at Amazon.

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Tools and power equipment: up to $150 off @ Home Depot

There's a large range of savings across Home Depot's vast collection of tools right now. These offers include serious savings on everything from power drills to riding mowers.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

Home security sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brands like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.

Outdoor Cooking Deals

Scrub Daddy BBQ Daddy Grill Brush: was $29 now $24 at The Home Depot If you're planning to get a lot of use out of your grill, this brush is a must-buy. It makes cleaning your grill a cinch that uses steam to melt away grease and grime. Plus, no need to worry about scraping your grill's surface thanks to its mesh cleaning head.

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill: was $499 now $389 at The Home Depot Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.

Appliances

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $99 at The Home Depot Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its large capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. And cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Smart home

Ring Outdoor Cam: was $79 now $59 at Amazon The Ring Outdoor Camera is an easy and inexpensive way to expand your home security system. It integrates with the rest of your Ring hardware, it's battery operated and has a versatile mounting bracket so it can be easily placed around your property. It's also weather resistant and has color night vision, plus with support for Alexa, and two-way talk features and motion alerts, it'll help you keep an eye on all areas of your property or household.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $269 now $219 at The Home Depot For those who want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this deal should not be missed. The Shark ION comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance across different surfaces and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Its battery lasts up to 120 minutes — enough to clean your whole home. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.