Early 4th of July sales are live — 15 deals I'd shop now from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

4th of July is less than a week away — which means retailers across the nation are gearing up to celebrate the patriotic holiday with deals and discounts. Major players like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon are leading the charge, offering sitewide discounts on everything from running shoes to outdoor patio furniture.

The deals are way too good to pass up, so why wait until Independence day to enjoy the savings? We recommend shopping the sales now — and to get you started, we've rounded up the 15 best deals you can get right now.

This includes massive discounts on the AirPods Pro 2, OLED TVs, Lululemon apparel, and one of our favorite mattresses. We aren't sure how long these deals will last, so your safest bet is to start shopping now. For more deals, make sure to check out our guide to the best 4th of July sales.

Best early deals

Lululemon "We Made Too Much": deals starting from $9 @ Lululemon

Lululemon has restocked its "We Made Too Much" section with accessories and apparel from $9. Top picks include the Wundermost Ultra-Soft High-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit for $49 (pictured, was $68). Many items are marked "final sale," but members can return items for in-store credit. (It's free to become a member).

Skechers shoe sale: deals starting from $16 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Skechers for men, women and children. The sale is a golden opportunity to grab high-quality shoes at prices from $16. One of our favorite deals is the Women's Go Run Elevate Mesh Lace-Up for $53. They feature Ultra Go cushioning, Air Cooled Goga Mat insoles and a mesh upper for a lightweight, responsive and breathable running experience.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire Sticks due to its simpler user experience.

Ring home security sale: deals starting from $49 @ Amazon

Ring home security devices like video doorbells, whole-home security systems and more are on sale for up to 50% off on Amazon. One of our favorite deals is the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell, which allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from the Ring app that you can simply download on your phone, computer or tablet. You'll receive notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors. It's on sale for just $49 ahead of 4th of July.



Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $75 @ Target

At a whopping 68% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Asics Gel Kayano 30: was $160 now $119 @ Asics

Rarely on sale, the excellent Gel Kayano 30 have been discounted to $119 ahead of 4th of July. These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I've been using them for just shy of a year and love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support. The women's shoe is also on sale for $119.

Price check: $119 @ Amazon

Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro Grill: was $369 now $179 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a grill to cook all your food to perfection this 4th of July, the Ninja Foodi Grill will get the job "well done!" It heats up to 500°F and offers steakhouse-style grilling, griddle searing and air fry crisping all in one. It's currently 50% off at Amazon.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

SAVE $60! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that debuted with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Apple 2021 10.2" iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $249 @ Walmart

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB model marked down to $249.

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill: was $499 now $389 @ Home Depot

Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $412 @ Target

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.

Casper One Mattress: was $875 now $610 @ Casper

The Casper One is the most affordable option in the reinvented Casper mattress range. It replaces the Casper Original, offering similar levels of contouring to gently hug your curves without sucking you down into the mattress. We're in the middle of testing the Casper One, but from what we've seen so far this is a great mattress in a box for people wanting a breathable, all-foam bed with a medium-firm feel and good pressure relief. It comes with a 100-night trial, 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.