Early 4th of July deal at Tello knocks phone prices to $89

Unlimited data plans can be pricey. If you're looking for the best unlimited data plan that's affordable, we rank Tello as the top provider. With 4th of July sales happening now, Tello is discounting a handful of phones if you're ready to make the switch.

For a limited time, Tello has select smartphones on sale from $89. The sale includes some of the best cheap phones we've tested, like the iPhone SE and the Moto G 5G. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Tello coupon codes).

Looking for affordable data plans? In our testing, Tello offers the best unlimited data plan for budget-minded shoppers.

Not familiar with Tello? The carrier is known for offering low-cost plans and mix-and-match options. It offers a collection of pre-designed plans, but some customers also appreciate the phone carrier's "build your own plan" approach. That lets you choose exactly how much you'll pay each month based on the amount of data you use and the number of talk minutes you're allotted.

As part of their latest sale, they have a handful of phones on sale from $89. It includes the iPhone SE, Pixel 7, and Moto G5G. Need more info? Make sure to check out our guide to Tello before making the final switch.