FAQs
What Tello plans can I choose from?
Tello lets subscribers customize the wireless plan that's right for them. You make your own plan by adjusting the amount of data and talk time you want. (Texting is free on all plans). Options range from no data all the way up to unlimited data. Likewise, talk plans range from no minutes to unlimited talk. Alternatively, you can choose from four pre-made Tello plans. They include the following:
Economy: The cheapest pre-made Tello plan includes 1GB of data, unlimited talk, and unlimited text. This plan costs $10/month.
Value: If you need a little more data, the Value plan includes 2GB of data, unlimited talk, and unlimited text. This plan costs $14/month.
Smart: This plan bumps your data to 5GB per month. It also includes unlimited talk, and unlimited text. This plan costs $19/month.
Data: Tello's top-of-the-line plans includes unlimited data, unlimited talk, and unlimited text. This plan costs $29/month.
What happens if I surpass my data allowance?
Once you use up your data allowance, all Tello plans will throttle your data speed down to 2G. (The unlimited data plan will throttle you to 2G after you exceed 25GB in one month). As a result, you can't exceed your data allowance and won't be charged any penalties.
Does Tello offer service near me?
Tello uses T-Mobile's 5G network to provide coverage across the United States. That includes major metropolitan areas like New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington, D.C., and more. You can see Tello's coverage map via the Tello website (opens in new tab) to see if you'll get a signal in your area.
Does Tello offer international coverage?
Tello offers free international coverage to 60+ destinations. This incudes China, Mexico, and India. You can browse all supported countries via the Tello website. If a country you want to call isn't part of Tello's free network, you'll need to purchase a Pay As You Go credit to call that destination.
Can I use my current phone on Tello?
Most unlocked GSM smartphones can be used on Tello's network. This includes popular models like the iPhone 14, Google Pixel 7, Galaxy S22, and more. Although you can buy a new handset when you sign up with Tello, you don't need to if you already have an unlocked phone that's compatible with their network. You can check your phone's compatibility via the Tello website (opens in new tab).
Does Tello offer a referral program?
Spread the Tello love and both your and a friend will get rewarded. If you're a Tello customer, you can have friends or family join Tello using your referral code/link. Once they join, you'll both get $10 Tello dollars. You can use the Tello dollars to pay your phone bill or to buy a new phone on Tello. You can learn more about the program on Tello's website (opens in new tab).
Does Tello offer a student discount?
Students looking to save money on their phone bill can take advantage of Tello's student discount. Tello will take 50% off its 2GB, 5GB, and unlimited data plans if you're a student. You'll need to verify your eligibility via Student Beans. You can learn more about Tello's student discount via the Tello website (opens in new tab).
Does Tello offer family plans?
Tello offers family plans, but there's no financial benefit to them. You'll sign up as a family and you can manage all of the accounts via one email address and one dashboard. Otherwise, each person in the family can choose their own plan, pay separately, and start their contract on a different day. Unlike most carriers, Tello offers no discount for added lines.
Tello Hints and Tips
In addition to Tello coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money on your Tello plans:
- Take advantage of Tello's customizable plans: Unlike many carriers, Tello lets you customize plans to your liking. For instance, you can create a plan that gives you 100 minutes of talk, free texting, and 1GB of data for just $7 each month.
- Bring your own phone: One of the best ways to save at any carrier is by bringing your own phone. Tello permits this as long as your phone is unlocked and supported by its network. You can check your phone's compatibility by model number or by IMEI number at Tello's website.
- Opt for unlimited: Unlimited data plans are very pricey. However, Tello's unlimited data plan costs just $29 per month. Not only is that one of the best unlimited data plans we've seen, but it's also the cheapest.
How to use Tello coupon codes
Tello coupon codes can be entered during the checkout process. After adding a planto your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. Under the "total" summary, you'll find a section that says "Coupon." Manually enter your Tello coupon code, click "Apply," and your discount will be activated.
Why should I join Tello?
The two biggest benefits of joining Tello come down to pricing and flexibility. For example, all of Tello's plans renew every 30 days. That mean you can cancel whenever you like without any charges. Plus, you can update your plan each month if you need more data, want to pay less, or need to bump up your minutes.
This flexibility also allows you to pick exactly how much you pay. Tello offers some of the cheapest prices in the US, especially if you don't need much data. Looking past the cost and flexibility, Tello's other benefits include unlimited texts on all plans, free tethering with no limits, free calls to 60-plus countries, and the use of 5G data via T-Mobile's network.
Tello is a T-Mobile MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. If you're not familiar with MVNOs, they provide cellular service using another carrier's towers. Founded in 2016, Tello originally used Sprint's mobile network. However, it now uses T-Mobile's network. By relying on T-Mobile's network, Tello is able to give customers access to some of the best cheap cell phone plans. Customers on Tello can customize their own cell phone plan online or choose from four pre-made plans. Although Tello offers aggressive pricing, the right Tello coupon codes can help lower the price even more. On this page we're listing the best Tello coupon codes you can get right now along with other ways to save on T-Mobile's MVNO. (For more on Tello, check out our guide on what is Tello Mobile).
