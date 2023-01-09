Tello lets subscribers customize the wireless plan that's right for them. You make your own plan by adjusting the amount of data and talk time you want. (Texting is free on all plans). Options range from no data all the way up to unlimited data. Likewise, talk plans range from no minutes to unlimited talk. Alternatively, you can choose from four pre-made Tello plans. They include the following:

Economy: The cheapest pre-made Tello plan includes 1GB of data, unlimited talk, and unlimited text. This plan costs $10/month.

Value: If you need a little more data, the Value plan includes 2GB of data, unlimited talk, and unlimited text. This plan costs $14/month.

Smart: This plan bumps your data to 5GB per month. It also includes unlimited talk, and unlimited text. This plan costs $19/month.

Data: Tello's top-of-the-line plans includes unlimited data, unlimited talk, and unlimited text. This plan costs $29/month.