Dyson Black Friday sales just dropped — 7 deals I'd get now starting from $249

Dyson vacuums are some of the best on the market, offering powerful suction, sleeks designs, and cutting-edge technology. But with these great Black Friday deals, you don't have to pay premium prices to get premium features.

Right now you can snag the latest-and-greatest Dyson V15 Detect Plus for $599 at Amazon, a rare $150 discount. And the company itself is offering plenty of Black Friday savings too, with vacuums starting at just $249 on Dyson's website.

Some of the best vacuum cleaners we've tested are hundreds of dollars off in this sales event, so with that in mind we're highlighting the best Dyson deals leading up to the big savings shindig. For even more ways to save, we've got a guide to the best Black Friday deals. And be sure to check out our Dyson promo codes while you're at it.

Black Friday Dyson deals

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499 now $249 at Dyson Inc. Designed to be super light, this cordless vac promises up to 40 minutes of suction power, three settings and a handy LCD. Its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from all types of flooring and it also comes with a crevice tool, combination nozzle and wall-mounted storage bracket.

Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum: was $399 now $249 at Amazon If you act fast, you can take advantage of this 38% saving on the Dyson V7. It packs plenty for this price, including up to 40 mins runtime, a Combination Tool which converts it to a handheld design and a 2-year warranty. Plus, at less than six pounds, it’s lightweight and maneuverable.

Dyson V8 Absolute: was $519 now $299 at Dyson Inc. The Dyson V8 Absolute gets you up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. It also comes with two cleaning heads, the Hair Screw Tool (to pick up long hair without tangles), and two additional attachments. We also like that it features HEPA filtration and an additional cleaner head for hard floors​.

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $569 now $349 at Amazon If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at an affordable price, this V11 does the job. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to maneuver around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair.

Dyson V11 Extra: was $599 now $349 at Dyson Inc. This is the sweet spot in Dyson's cordless lineup. The V11 hits the perfect balance of power and battery life, and at $250 off, it's actually reasonable for what you're getting. The digital display which shows remaining runtime is genuinely useful, and the auto-adjust feature means you're not constantly switching heads between floors. If you've been waiting to go cordless, this is your moment.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was $649 now $399 at Dyson Inc. The V12 brings some impressive features to the table, particularly its laser dust detection that reveals particles you didn't even know were there. The slimmer design makes it easer to maneuver than previous model, and it's notably lighter for those whole-house cleaning sessions. Perfect if you want Dyson's latest tech and enhanced dust detection.