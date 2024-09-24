Don't wait for Prime Day — save up to $100 on these 9 top-rated gaming chairs

Every gaming setup needs a good gaming chair. Luckily, buying one of the best gaming chairs doesn't have to cost you a fortune, especially now that Prime Big Deal Days is right around the corner.

Today's gaming chairs are extremely comfortable and they've come a long way from the gaudy models of yesteryear. They also fit into a surprising number of budget ranges, too. I've picked out some of the best gaming chair deals I could find including a slick EDX option for $65 at Walmart and a racing-style gaming chair for just $104 at Walmart. There are even Black Friday discounts happening right now at SecretLab. Here are my favorite gaming chair deals you can find right now.

Best Gaming Chair deals

EDX Gaming Chair: was $121 now $65 @ Walmart

This comfy model is almost half price, and it's lightweight, too. It's ideal for younger (or shorter) gamers thanks to its low back, but it an support up to a 275-lb. adult.

EDX Ergonomic Gaming Chair: was $299 now $94 @ Walmart

Save over $200 on this ergonomic gaming chair, which offers swivel, tilt, and a comfy headrest pillow. It can lay almost flat, too, so there's no angle it won't feel comfortable in.

BestOffice Racing Style Gaming Chair: was $140 now $104 @ Walmart

Want a gaming chair that stands out? This BestOffice chair comes in a variety of colors and offers a pop-up footrest to get you leaning back like you're in a racing car. It also comes equipped with a plush headrest and lumbar pillow that can cradle your body, providing exceptional support and comfort during your marathon gaming sessions.

OneGame Black Gaming Chair: was $239 now $139 @ Amazon

Save almost 50% on this comfortable OneGame chair, complete with lumbar pillow, head cushion, and a sleek black/gray color that wouldn't look out of place in an office. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.

GTRacing Gaming Chair: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This GTRacing chair features a built-in speaker system that allows you to pump your music or game audio straight to the chair. It also offers superb lumbar support, thanks to its ergonomic design. It's available in a variety of color options.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Pro: was $439 now $409 @ AndaSeat

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Pro is a gaming chair that builds on the excellent AndaSeat Kaiser 3 by adding 5D adjustable armrests. It also features 4-way lumbar support, an ergonomic seat base, 90 to 165-degree recline, and a magnetic memory foam head pillow. It's available in nine color options, two material options, and two size options. In our AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Pro review, we said it's extraordinarily comfortable for a gaming chair providing ample support and just the right amount of seat padding.

Boulies Master Series (Nappa Leather): was $689 now $499 @ Boulies

The Master Series from Boulies comes in an elevated Ultraflex PU leather, similar to the same upholstery you'd find in a sports car. Its tailored design and customizable lumbar support cradles every nook and cranny, reducing pressure on your spine, hips, and thighs, no matter if you're logging long hours in front of a laptop screen, PC, or gaming console of choice. Supersoft, padded armrests are fully adjustable, and the chair itself supports 15 degrees of tilt, a 360-degree swivel, and a 165-degree recline.

Secretlab TITAN Evo: was $639 now $519 @ Secretlab

The Secretlab TITAN Evo is sleek, offering great comfort and adjustability. It also comes in a frankly incredible number of options, with models for popular games like Overwatch and VALORANT. It's the chair I use when hunting deals for Tom's Guide. In our Secretlab TITAN Evo review, we said the Editor's Choice chair is the best gaming chair for the price.