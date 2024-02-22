Dell is taking 25% off its monitors — here are the best deals now
I've been using my 30-inch Dell monitor for over 15 years now. While I keep meaning to replace it, the truth is it's still performing like new. However, if you find yourself in need of a new display, Dell is currently offering a killer deal.
For a limited time, Dell is taking up to 25% off its most popular displays. After discount, deals start as low as $79. The sale include everyday monitors as well as gaming monitors, 4K monitors, and even QD-OLED monitors. Here are the best deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).
Dell monitor sale — Quick links
- shop the entire Dell monitor sale
- Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $119 now $79
- Dell 27" 1080p monitor: was $139 now $109
- Dell 32" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $329 now $249
- Dell 34" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $349
- Dell 32" 4K Monitor: was $699 now $599
Best Dell monitor deals
Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $119 now $79 @ Dell
The Dell SE2422H is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It offers HDMI connectivity (HDCP 1.4) and now Dell is selling it at a decent discount.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
Dell 27" 1080p monitor: was $139 now $109 @ Dell
Save a small chunk of change on this 27-inch adjustable monitor from Dell. With a display resolution of 1920 x 1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync, it should stand you in good stead for both work and play.
Price check: $139 @ Amazon
Dell 32" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $329 now $249 @ Dell
This gaming monitor is perfect for new PC builders or those wanting a bit more performance out of esports titles for a good price. It's a VA panel, meaning it gets great black levels. Although, for some content, there may be some ghosting. Either way, this level of price-to-performance is very good.
Price check: $329 @ Best Buy
Dell 34" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $349 @ Dell
When it comes to productivity, nothing beats an ultrawide monitor. This Dell 34-inch curved ultrawide (S3422DWG) is on sale for $349. It's a solid deal overall for a 21:9 aspect ratio monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. It also has an 1800R curve and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Price check: $439 @ Walmart
Dell 32" 4K Monitor: was $699 now $599 @ Dell
If you want a 32-inch 4K gaming monitor that's suitable for both PC and consoles, the GG3223Q is it. It features a beautiful display, a sensible design, and an easy way to navigate through menus. In our Dell G3223Q review, we said it provides gorgeous visuals, with high resolution, a fast refresh rate, and vibrant colors all around.
Price check: $599 @ Amazon
