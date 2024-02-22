Dell is taking 25% off its monitors — here are the best deals now

I've been using my 30-inch Dell monitor for over 15 years now. While I keep meaning to replace it, the truth is it's still performing like new. However, if you find yourself in need of a new display, Dell is currently offering a killer deal.

For a limited time, Dell is taking up to 25% off its most popular displays. After discount, deals start as low as $79. The sale include everyday monitors as well as gaming monitors, 4K monitors, and even QD-OLED monitors. Here are the best deals you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).

Best Dell monitor deals

Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $119 now $79 @ Dell

The Dell SE2422H is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It offers HDMI connectivity (HDCP 1.4) and now Dell is selling it at a decent discount.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Dell 27" 1080p monitor: was $139 now $109 @ Dell

Save a small chunk of change on this 27-inch adjustable monitor from Dell. With a display resolution of 1920 x 1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync, it should stand you in good stead for both work and play.

Price check: $139 @ Amazon

Dell 32" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $329 now $249 @ Dell

This gaming monitor is perfect for new PC builders or those wanting a bit more performance out of esports titles for a good price. It's a VA panel, meaning it gets great black levels. Although, for some content, there may be some ghosting. Either way, this level of price-to-performance is very good.

Price check: $329 @ Best Buy

Dell 34" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $349 @ Dell

When it comes to productivity, nothing beats an ultrawide monitor. This Dell 34-inch curved ultrawide (S3422DWG) is on sale for $349. It's a solid deal overall for a 21:9 aspect ratio monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. It also has an 1800R curve and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Price check: $439 @ Walmart