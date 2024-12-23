Countdown to Christmas! 21 Amazon holiday deals I'd buy from $8 on apparel, OLED TVs, Switch/PS5 games and more
Get these holiday deals while you can
Christmas Day is less than 48 hours away. If you want to score some last-minute gifts, Amazon is here to help with Prime next-day delivery. And if you're not in a hurry, you can score even more bargains on some of my favorite tech, apparel and more.
Right now you can get the popular AirPods Max for $399 at Amazon ($150 off.) Plus, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is on sale for $22. It's at its lowest price ever, and this useful smart speaker makes an awesome gift for just about anyone. And our choice for the best value OLED TV, the LG 55-inch B4 OLED 4K TV is on sale for $799 at Amazon ($300 off.)
Check out my favorite Amazon deals below. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page, and see the holiday Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy from $17.
My favorite Amazon deals
Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $8.
These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!
Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon
Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
It's since been replaced by another model, but the Iniu 10000mAh Portable Charger is a previous winner on our list of best power banks you can buy right now. Combining its compact size, 10,000 mAh battery capacity, and two USB-A ports, it's the affordable portable charger for anyone that needs on-the-go power.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $17.
Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital download for $24 at the Nintendo Store.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 16 oz trendy beverage container.
The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
Price check: $22 @ Best Buy
Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Amazon
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.
Sonic X Shadow Generations combines a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations, a love letter to the Blue Blur that remains a fan-favorite to this day, with a new Shadow-focused campaign. It's a strong package, and it's perfectly timed ahead of the theatrical release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.
Save $30 on this 4 pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Note that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $49.
Price check: from $49 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart
The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
Cooking a feast for two? Then you need the Wonder Oven. In our Our Place Wonder Oven review, we praised its sleek and compact design, quick preheating time and excellent cooking performance. The only downside is that its Air Fry mode isn't super effective, buy it does handle everything else (toasting, broiling, reheating, roasting) really well.
The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB SSD.
This amazing PS5 deal gets you the latest slimmed-down PS5 model and a DualSense controller. As we said our PS5 Slim review, this is a great upgrade from the original model. This is the lowest we've seen the console go for. Considering this is a limited-time deal, you'll want to act fast.
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync.
The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV review. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.
Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, you also get a sharper 12MP Center Stage webcam and extended battery life of over 18 hours in our testing.
