Carhartt Labor Day sale is live on Amazon — 5 deals I’d buy now starting at $12

Carhartt is an apparel brand known for its heavy-duty workwear and rugged durability. Although investing in the popular brand can be a bit pricey, the quality you get is totally worth it — especially when there's a rare sale going on.

Right now, you can get Carhartt apparel for a fraction of the cost during Amazon's Labor Day sale. We're talking deals on t-shirts, hoodies, utility pants and more starting at just $12. If you're familiar with Carhartt, you know that sales are few and far between — so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP.

Interested in snagging high-quality workwear for less? Check out my top 5 favorite picks from the sale.

Best Carhartt deals

Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve: was $24 now from $12 @ Amazon

You'll feel super comfortable and casual sporting this t-shirt with an oversized fit. The crew neck is rugged and durable while still being super soft and lightweight. The shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon

The Cuffed Carhartt Knit Beanie is not only a warm and comfy accessory for your head, it will also boost your cool factor. The beanie features a lowkey Carhartt patch logo and is made from a soft and stretchable acrylic material. One size fits all.

Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt: was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon

The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes.

Carhartt Men's Rugged Flex Relaxed Utility Work Pant: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt utility pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. Stretchy, flexible and relaxed are a few words to describe these durable work pants. The right leg features a secure cell phone pocket, while the left leg has a utility pocket, allowing you to keep all your belonging close by. Plus, they're machine washable so you don't have to worry about getting them dirty on the job.