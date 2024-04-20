15 sustainable sales to shop this Earth Day, starting at $7

Holidays are a great excuse for brands to host sitewide sales, and Earth Day is no exception. The annual event is held on April 22, which falls on Monday this year. To celebrate, we rounded up the best deals coinciding with the event, prioritizing brands dedicated to supporting the reduction of single-use plastics, greenhouse gas emissions and more.

Highlights include Allbirds’ apparel and running shoes crafted from recycled and natural materials like wool; Klean Kanteen’s iconic and reusable stainless steel tumblers (I've had mine since 2015!); and Blueland’s refillable cleaning supplies that have helped divert one million single-use plastic water bottles from oceans and landfills. You can shop the full list of 15 (and counting!) below in alphabetized order.

Best Earth Day Deals

Men's Tree Dasher 2: was $135 now $108 @ Allbirds

Throughout the month of April, Allbirds is matching every dollar of your purchase up to $50,000 to Amazon Watch, a non-profit environmental justice group. Right now, the men’s, women’s and kid sections include select styles up to 40% off, including the popular Tree Runners and Tree Dasher 2 (now $108, was $135).

Anker 552 (9-in-1) 100W Power Bank: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

In celebration of Earth Day, Anker is promoting special offers on various products, from portable chargers to solar-powered lights and security cameras. Some of the best deals can be found on Amazon, where we spotted this 57% off power hub. Compatible with Macbook, HP, Dell, and more, this power hub is equipped with two USB ports, two USB-A ports, a 4K HDMI port, a 100W PD-IN port, an Ethernet port, and SD/microSD slots. It not only charges but quickly transfers files at speeds up to 5GPs.

Avocado Green Mattress (Twin): was $1,399 now $1,189 @ Avocado

One of Avocado’s biggest sales of the year coincides with Earth Day, meaning you save up to $1,650 on select mattresses and furniture until the end of April. Of course, we recommend the best-selling Green mattress (from $1,189), which is $300 off in the Queen size. One of the best mattresses in 2024 for sleepers who want a cleaner sleep, this is the deepest discount we’ve seen this year on the GOLS-certified, organic latex and GOTS-certified organic and wool cotton bed.

Clean Suite Starter Kit: was $149 now $79 @ Blueland

Plastic-free cleaning supplies are aplenty at Blueland, which offers a variety of reusable, sustainable all-purpose sprays, hand soaps, dish soaps, and more. Refills are shipped in recyclable packaging. If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, we recommend scooping up a starter kit or two or giving everything a try with the full Clean Suite Kit, which is now $79 (it was $149).

Toddy XL (32-ounce): was $39 now $23 @ Brumate

We spotted an ongoing sale at Brumate, as it sunsets its Toddy styles. That means you can take 20% off its top-selling reusable to-go cup in every size, from the XL 32-ouncer to 16 ounces. Available in several fun finishes and bright shades, this big mug features a leakproof locking lid and a triple-insulated, stainless steel interior that keeps iced beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks steaming for up to 6 hours.

Breeze Sheet Set (Queen): was $195 now $165 @ Buffy

Check out Buffy’s Earth Day sale to save on eco-friendly bedding. But we wouldn’t dawdle on this one — Buffy’s entire site is pretty shopped out, with limited colors and sizes available, especially in the best-selling eucalyptus sheet sets. The brand claims the highly breathable lyocell fabric is softer, more breathable, and moisture-wicking than cotton and linen.

Odor Removing 15-ounce Gel: was $14 now $11 @ Fresh Wave

You can take 15% off any of Fresh Wave's popular products (that's better than the current 10% off promotion at Amazon), from sprays for surface odor removable to packs that can be placed in smaller spaces like your gym bag or the trash. Each product is a natural chemistry combo that eliminates stinky scents, rather than masking them like a candle or potpourri.

Wave Rower: was $1,695 now $1,545 @ Hydrow

Now through April 22, you can take $550 off the Hydrow Pro Rower and $150 off the Bluetooth-compatible Hydrow Wave Rower. The brand is making it that much easier (and more affordable) to bring the gym to your home. In fact, in our review, we were most impressed "at how little space it took up." It also comes in a few fun finishes, including a bright yellow called Sunshine and a saturated sage green called Forest (although these will run you $300 extra).

10-ounce cup: was $10 now $7 @ Klean Kanteen

Save up to 20% on any of Klean Kanteen’s durable styles (aside from those already on sale), from the staple thermos and wide-mouth water bottles to food boxes and reusable steel straws, with the coupon code "EARTH24". These are great for everyday use, camping, and other on-the-go travels. Limited-edition prints and finishes are included in the discounts, which are applicable through this Sunday, April 21.

Brutek Large Dog Bowl (Moss Green): was $40 now $34 @ Planetary Design

Take 20% off cascade blue and moss green BruTrek products (including dog bowls!) from Planetary Design this Earth Day. Designed specifically with travel and camping in mind, the brand’s vacuum-sealed, double-walled insulated coffee tumblers, French presses, cups and more—including 6- and 4-cup size dog bowls—are all up for grabs on April 22.

Arc SL Soundbar: was $679 now $509 @ Sonos

The best Sonos speakers can be pricey, but with a mission to reduce waste, the brand offers 25% off refurbished products. That means you can save nearly $200 on its quality audio products, including its best-selling soundbars, while also doing good for the planet by shopping circularly.