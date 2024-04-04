Hurry! Allbirds' up to 50% off sale is going fast — here’s 3 styles still in stock
Easy-to-wear, eco-friendly shoes and apparel under $100
April is better known as Earth Month, and plenty of brands are celebrating that fact with sitewide sales and limited promotions, including Allbirds. An apparel company dedicated to using recycled and natural materials—like Merino wool—to construct sneakers, slip-ons, loungewear, and more, Allbirds is definitely one of the more sustainable shoe companies you can shop.
For a limited time, you can get some of its styles up to 40% off—but there are a few pairs that are half-off. But inventory is moving fast, and sizes and colors are already pretty limited, even in the apparel department. So we did the hard work for you and rounded up a few finds priced at a steal that are still available, below.
Best Allbirds deals
Women’s Wool Runner Mizzles: <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/221109/1080122/13831?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runner-mizzles-dapple-grey" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $125 now $62 @ Allbirds
This Dapple Grey option in the popular Wool Runner Mizzles are marked down to just $62. A great everyday sneaker, while this shoe is mostly made with Merino wool, it's protected by a bio-based water-repellent shield that makes it "rain-ready." It's also incredibly lightweight. But hurry—there are only a few sizes left!
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAllbirds-Everyday-Sneakers-Washable-Materials%2Fdp%2FB0CTSCFJF5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$98 @ Amazon
Men’s Wool Runner Mizzles: <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/221109/1080122/13831?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-wool-runner-mizzles-thrive-teal" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $125 now $62 @ Allbirds
For larger size options (10 through 14) of the Wool Runner Mizzles, we also spotted an all-over teal and bright bubblegum pink sporting the same 50% discount. Other reasons these are a great, eco-friendly shoe: the laces are made from recycled plastic water bottles, the grippy bottoms mean you won't have to worry about slipping and sliding on a wet sidewalk, and 3,000-plus reviewers rave the comfort is unmatched.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAllbirds-Everyday-Sneakers-Washable-Materials%2Fdp%2FB0CJ487JQJ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$98 @ Amazon
Men’s Couriers: <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/221109/1080122/13831?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-couriers-blizzard" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $98 now $73 @ Allbirds
A sleeker style, the Courier combines organic cotton and eucalyptus fibers for a vintage-inspired look that's all but guaranteed to elevate an outfit. Blizzard is a staple white sneaker you can slip on for everything from errand runs to heading into the office. And the unique scoop insole provides extra cushion for all-day wear.
