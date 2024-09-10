Best Buy's Back to School sale is live — here's 15 deals I'd get on laptops, TVs, headphones and more

Whether you're a student or not, you'll want to take advantage of these Back to School Deals at Best Buy. This retailer is offering epic discounts on everything you need to make a smooth transition back to school, including laptops, tablets, headphones and more.

If you need a solid laptop for basic work, snag the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i for $329 at Best Buy. Its Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 8GB RAM won't challenge any of the specs of the best laptops, but it can handle everyday tasks like word processing and browsing the web.

For more ways to save, see our Best Buy coupon codes guide, and also check out the best deals in REI's camping sale.

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799. Note that the iPhone 16 is now up for grabs.

Sony MDR-ZX310AP ZX Series: was $19 now $9 @ Best Buy

Need a cheap pair of wired on-ear headphones? These Sony 'phones will do the trick. They're lightweight, sturdy and have 30mm drivers for bright, clear sound. And you don't need to take my word for it — these headphones have a 4.5 star rating based on over 16,000 reviews.

Price check: $9 @ Amazon

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $109 now $60 @ Best Buy

The Bella Pro Air Fryer comes with a 6-quart capacity, which is ideal for a small family. In addition, it has seven built-in cooking options that include air frying, baking roasting, broiling, and more. Its digital display makes it easy to use and there's an interior light that lets you check in on your meal without losing heat.

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster: was $289 now $159 @ Best Buy

This 11-in-1 toaster oven can make any type of meal your family desires. It can air fry, griddle, roast, bake, broil, and even toast your food. Its XL capacity means it can fit up to 6 chicken breasts simultaneously and yet it's was made so that you can flip it up when not in use.

Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy

Up to $500 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 50% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $500 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG, and more.

Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk: was $299 now $179 @ Best Buy

For less than $200, you get a good amount for your money with this standing desk. It can easily be adjusted from a sitting to a standing position, and can hold up to 110 lbs. Grab it while it's still on offer.

Hisense 43" A6 4K TV: was $239 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Hisense A6 TV is a Best Buy exclusive. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-on Alexa/Google Assistant voice assistants, and three HDMI ports. It uses Google TV as its operating systems and works with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers. Note: these have sold for as low as $179 in the past.

Price check: $249 @ Walmart | $249 @ Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $329 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.

11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.21 inches thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.

Price check: $899 @ Amazon

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

Need an E-Scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. Our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that this E-Scooter is rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is on sale with $150 off. It's the most powerful Android tablet you can get your hands on right now, equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. It also has a 12MP front camera, a 13MP rear camera, and a beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED display.