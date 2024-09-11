Epic Amazon sale on Hanes essentials — 9 deals I’d get on t-shirts, hoodies, socks and more from $6

Ever heard of Hanes? This popular brand makes a ton of reliable and comfy clothing. They’re a go-to brand for basics, layers and underwear with effortlessly simple style. What’s even better is that right now Amazon is holding a huge sale on Hanes apparel .

Now that the weather is cooling down, you’ll want to grab some warm items. A perfect choice would be this Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt on sale from $9 . And you don’t need to just take my recommendation — this sweatshirt is a #1 bestseller on Amazon and has a ton of positive reviews under its belt.

Keep scrolling to see all the best deals in Amazon’s Hanes sale. Prices vary by size and color, so check any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, see the deals I’d get in Best Buy’s Back to School Sale .

Best sales now

Hanes Beefy-T Heavyweight Cotton Crewneck Tee (Men’s): was $12 now from $6 @ Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a plain t-shirt. This Hanes Beefy-T is made of thick, heavyweight cotton that’s extra durable while staying super soft. That also means it’s opaque, so no worries about any show through.

Hanes Essentials Three-Quarter Sleeve Tee (Women's): was $16 now from $7 @ Amazon

When a regular t-shirt is too short and a long-sleeve is too long, opt for this three-quarter sleeve tee from Hanes. It's made of soft cotton and comes in plain or striped patterns.

Hanes Ankle Soft Moisture-wicking Socks (Women’s): was $12 now from $8 @ Amazon

The perfect pair of socks has to meet certain criteria — they have to be soft, comfortable, and durable. These Hanes ankle socks tick all those boxes. Plus, they keep your feet cool and dry by wicking sweat off your body and have cushioning along the sole.

Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt (Men’s): was $18 now from $9 @ Amazon

Stay nice and cozy with this Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt. It’s the perfect item to layer under a coat or wear alone. The fleece is made of soft material and won’t stretch out of shape. Plus, it comes in pretty much every color you could want.

Hanes Cool DRI Workout Shirts (Men's): was $28 now $11 @ Amazon

The Hanes Cool DRI Workout Shirts are great for weight training and they're made of moisture-wicking material so they don't weigh you down. However, be warned that if you do HIIT/cardio workouts and sweat a lot, they're not as great. Also, they run small so you could try buying via "Prime Try Before You Buy" so you can test out different sizes and just keep the ones that fit.

Hanes Slub Knit Full-Zip Hoodie (Women’s): was $23 now $12 @ Amazon

Comfort and value come together with this Hanes full-zip hoodie. This hoodie goes with everything. Plus, it’s a great layer that’s easy to put on and remove whenever the temperature fluctuates. Six color options are available, including black, white, gray, blue and pink.

Hanes Ecosmart Hoodie (Men’s): was $22 now from $14 @ Amazon

I wear hoodies year-round, so I appreciate this Ecosmart Hoodie’s super soft fleece fabric, adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs. It also has a kangaroo pocket which is perfect for keeping your hands toasty. This is a reliable hoodie that will become your best friend for chilly nights.

Hanes Essentials Sweatpants (Men’s): was $20 now from $13 @ Amazon

Weather you choose to go out on the town or just couch surf, these sweatpants will be up to the job. They feature an interior drawcord to adjust the fit for ultimate comfort, have pockets to store your stuff and have relaxed open hems at the legs.