Wow! Thermos sale from $12 at Amazon — here’s the 7 deals I’d get

Thermos is one of those brands that’s so ubiquitous, some people forget it’s a proper noun. (Think ‘tissue’ vs. ‘Kleenex.’) Thermos flasks are sturdy, durable and keep your food and drinks tasting fresh. Now’s an excellent time to take advantage of Amazon’s Thermos sale as they’re great for camping, road trips and back to school.

I’m a fan of this Thermos Icon Series Stainless Steel Water Bottle on sale for $15 at Amazon ($9 off.) This vacuum insulated water bottle holds 24 Oz of water and keeps liquids cool for up to 24 hours. Or, if you like hot beverages, grab this Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug for $24 at Amazon ($5 off.)

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Thermos deals in Amazon's sale.

Best sales now

Thermos Hydration Bottle with Meter: was $14 now $12 @ Amazon

Most Thermos keep their contents a mystery until you open the lid, but this bottle lets you keep an eye on how much water you have left to meet your hydration goals. It also has a push button to quickly flip the lid, so there’s no excuses not to drink enough. However, note that it’s not insulated.

Thermos Icon Series Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Spout: was $24 now $15 @ Amazon

Although it can’t be used for hot drinks, this Thermos is perfect for any cold drinks you want to take with you. Its 24 Oz size is plenty to hydrate you and it can keep your drinks chilled for up to 24 hours. Plus, you can wash it in the dishwasher and it has a wide spout for fast flow.

Thermos Alta Series Stainless Steel Tumbler: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

Coming in a subtly stylish Espresso Black colorway, this Thermos couldn’t be more suited to carrying a cup of joe. It keeps drinks hot for up to 5 hours or cold for up to 14 hours. While the lid is on, it’s both sweat proof and leak proof.

Thermos Funtainer Food Jar: was $22 now $19 @ Amazon

This Thermos Funtainer is a fun way to store your kids’ lunch. This container can keep food hot for up to 5 hours or cold for up to 7 hours, which is more than enough to make it to lunchtime. There’s also a handy folding spoon and storage space for it under the lid. Plus, it’s lightweight, durable and dishwasher friendly.

Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar 16 Oz: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

This lavender Thermos jar has to be one of the cutest food storage solutions on the market. It has a 16 Oz capacity, which is enough for a serving of pasta, soup, salad or whatever takes your fancy. It keeps its content hot for up to 9 hours or cold for up to 14 hours.

Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

Score a solid $5 discount on this Thermos insulated travel mug. This is suitable for both hot and cold drinks, with a 16 Oz capacity. It can keep drinks cold for up to 16 hours or hot for up to 7 hours. That means you have the entire working day to enjoy your coffee, whether it’s hot or iced.