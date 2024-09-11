Wow! Thermos sale from $12 at Amazon — here’s the 7 deals I’d get
Fuel your next camping trip with these Thermos deals from Amazon
Thermos is one of those brands that’s so ubiquitous, some people forget it’s a proper noun. (Think ‘tissue’ vs. ‘Kleenex.’) Thermos flasks are sturdy, durable and keep your food and drinks tasting fresh. Now’s an excellent time to take advantage of Amazon’s Thermos sale as they’re great for camping, road trips and back to school.
I’m a fan of this Thermos Icon Series Stainless Steel Water Bottle on sale for $15 at Amazon ($9 off.) This vacuum insulated water bottle holds 24 Oz of water and keeps liquids cool for up to 24 hours. Or, if you like hot beverages, grab this Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug for $24 at Amazon ($5 off.)
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Thermos deals in Amazon’s sale. You also won’t want to miss the best deals in Best Buy’s Back to School Sale and the deals I’d get from $6 in Amazon’s sale on Hanes apparel.
Quick links
- shop Thermos deals at Amazon
- Hydration Bottle with Meter: was $14 now $12
- Icon Series Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Spout: was $24 now $15
- Alta Series Stainless Steel Tumbler: was $24 now $19
- Funtainer Food Jar: was $22 now $19
- Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar 16 Oz: was $29 now $24
- Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug: was $29 now $24
- Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar 47 Oz: was $49 now $32
Best sales now
Thermos Hydration Bottle with Meter: was $14 now $12 @ Amazon
Most Thermos keep their contents a mystery until you open the lid, but this bottle lets you keep an eye on how much water you have left to meet your hydration goals. It also has a push button to quickly flip the lid, so there’s no excuses not to drink enough. However, note that it’s not insulated.
Thermos Icon Series Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Spout: was $24 now $15 @ Amazon
Although it can’t be used for hot drinks, this Thermos is perfect for any cold drinks you want to take with you. Its 24 Oz size is plenty to hydrate you and it can keep your drinks chilled for up to 24 hours. Plus, you can wash it in the dishwasher and it has a wide spout for fast flow.
Thermos Alta Series Stainless Steel Tumbler: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon
Coming in a subtly stylish Espresso Black colorway, this Thermos couldn’t be more suited to carrying a cup of joe. It keeps drinks hot for up to 5 hours or cold for up to 14 hours. While the lid is on, it’s both sweat proof and leak proof.
Thermos Funtainer Food Jar: was $22 now $19 @ Amazon
This Thermos Funtainer is a fun way to store your kids’ lunch. This container can keep food hot for up to 5 hours or cold for up to 7 hours, which is more than enough to make it to lunchtime. There’s also a handy folding spoon and storage space for it under the lid. Plus, it’s lightweight, durable and dishwasher friendly.
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar 16 Oz: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon
This lavender Thermos jar has to be one of the cutest food storage solutions on the market. It has a 16 Oz capacity, which is enough for a serving of pasta, soup, salad or whatever takes your fancy. It keeps its content hot for up to 9 hours or cold for up to 14 hours.
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon
Score a solid $5 discount on this Thermos insulated travel mug. This is suitable for both hot and cold drinks, with a 16 Oz capacity. It can keep drinks cold for up to 16 hours or hot for up to 7 hours. That means you have the entire working day to enjoy your coffee, whether it’s hot or iced.
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar 47 Oz: was $49 now $32 @ Amazon
Nothing beats a hot meal, and this Thermos food jar will keep your food nice and warm for up to 10 hours. There are two 20 Oz containers inside, so no need to worry about your food getting mixed together or soaking up too much sauce. There’s a carrying handle on the outside for easy transportation.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.