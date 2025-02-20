Best Buy just slashed $525 off my favorite laptop — don't miss out!

You don’t have to wait for sales events like Prime Day or Black Friday to save big on electronics. To that point, one of the best gaming laptops — and my personal favorite of 2024 — has just received a substantial discount.

Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED for $1,074 at Best Buy. That’s a discount of $525 for this specific configuration, which is a huge bargain. If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop that’s also great for everyday work, this is a fantastic laptop deal to take advantage of while it lasts.

Asus Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,599 now $1,074 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) delivers the goods thanks to its thin design, powerful performance, gorgeous OLED display and excellent typing experience. This configuration packs an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

As I said in my Asus Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, this gaming laptop doesn’t look the part thanks to its minimalist design. The machined aluminum chassis reminds me of the flat design of the best MacBooks. There’s a diagonal slash on the lid that produces light, but that’s as close to “gamer aesthetic” as this laptop gets. The G14 has a decent number of ports and a spacious keyboard with thick keycaps that make it a joy to type on.

This machine’s 14-inch (2880 x 1800) OLED display is one of the main reasons I love it so much. Darks are pitch-black when they need to be and the HDR makes lighter elements pop. Performance-wise, the silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time ensure you never miss a beat during heated online matches.

Best Buy’s Zephyrus G14 OLED configuration packs and AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU and 1TB of SSD storage. The GPU and RAM are lower than the model I tested, but you can still have a fun time playing games at 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second — especially with DLSS enabled.

Though its battery life isn’t the best, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED is a phenomenal gaming laptop for anyone looking for a dependable device that won’t break the bank. At this current deal, I suggest you snatch it up fast before inventory runs out.