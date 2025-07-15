Back to school apparel deals from $9 — here’s everything I recommend shopping for the new school year

The summer is flying by — which means back to school sales are at their prime! While many are stocking up on classroom supplies and dorm decor, my mind goes straight to shopping for clothes and shoes.

There's nothing quite like starting a new school year with a fresh wardrobe. And fortunately, I've put together a guide to some of the most stylish and comfortable first day (and beyond) fits. From athleisure sets and joggers to jeans and sneakers, there are tons of great back to school styles on the market for college students — many of which are now on sale.

Top brands like Abercrombie, Nike, Lululemon and Patagonia are flaunting their latest apparel and shoe styles, and we are absolutely here for it! Check out my 29 favorite back to school apparel deals that are perfect for campus, class and everything in between.

Editor's Choice

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to add some rugged and comfortable pieces to your wardrobe for back to school, Carhartt has tons of stylish options you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

Lululemon Summer Scores: finds from $14 @ Lululemon

Good news! Lululemon's is hosting a Summer Scores shopping event. From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. Whether you're looking for warm weather activewear for the summer or comfortable lounge apparel, I recommend shopping these stylish and functional items now.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this summer with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Timberland sale: up to 40% off @ Timberland

If you're interested in adding a pair of high-quality workwear boots or trail-ready kicks to your back to school shoe game, look no further than Timberland. The footwear brand is currently hosting a summer sale with deals on hiking boots, sneakers and more that will help you hit the trails comfortably.

Back to school apparel

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Socks 6-Pack (Men's): was $20 now $14 at Amazon If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.

Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $24 now $18 at Carhartt This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer.

Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap: was $24 now $19 at Amazon This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.

Nike Dri-FIT Tee (Men’s): was $30 now $22 at NIKE The classic Dri-FIT tees from Nike are a workout wardrobe staple and they're also great for throwing on to wear to class. It's no surprise that with a 23% discount, they're selling out fast. It's lightweight and sweat-wicking, which means you'll stay dry and comfortable all day long. A great set of features for those sweltering summer months.

Lululemon Belt Bag Mini (Women's): was $38 now $29 at lululemon (US) Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is a classic piece from the activewear brand, and you can pick up the Mini version in Army Green while spending a little less cash. A great companion for your trail walks or runs that'll keep your phone, keys and cards safe.

Nike Dri-FIT 5" Running Shorts (Men’s): was $40 now $34 at NIKE Looking for a relaxed fit for any kind of workout? These may be called running shorts, but they'll support you through whatever training plan you're following or yoga class you're going to. They've even got a pocket that means you can go from track to out and about seamlessly.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US) You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

REI Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket (Men’s): was $69 now $49 at REI It might be hard to imagine rainy days when you're heading into summer, but let's not forget they're always on the way. Luckily, REI's lightweight rain jacket offers protection whatever the weather with a waterproof and windproof polyester shell. Plus, it's got a mesh lining so it's breathable, too.

Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $59 at Amazon The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.

Lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt: was $88 now $69 at lululemon (US) Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.

Lululemon Smooth Spacer Jogger (Men’s): was $128 now $79 at lululemon (US) After all your training is done and dusted, it's time to head into the ultimate recovery mode with these soft, comfy joggers. They're smooth on the inside, too, thanks to the modal-blend fabric that also boasts a four-way stretch. And right now, they can be yours for almost $50 off.

Back to school shoes

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides (Unisex): was $30 now $19 at Amazon Whether you're at grabbing a coffee or heading to class, these sandals get the job done. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

Hey Dude Christi Slide Distressed (Women's): was $44 now $28 at Amazon Cute and comfortable, these slides are the perfect laid back shoe for relaxing days. The distressed look is casual enough to wear for lounging around or running errands but trendy enough to dress up for a day or night out. We're also loving their metallic color!

Timberland Emerson Street Sneaker (Men's): was $120 now $69 at Timberland This is the ultimate shoe for summer! Style meets comfort when it comes to this boat shoe that laces up. The effortless shoe has a padded footbed and collar and will be your go-to all summer long.