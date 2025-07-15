Back to school apparel deals from $9 — here’s everything I recommend shopping for the new school year
Stock up on stylish outfits from Nike, Lululemon and more
The summer is flying by — which means back to school sales are at their prime! While many are stocking up on classroom supplies and dorm decor, my mind goes straight to shopping for clothes and shoes.
There's nothing quite like starting a new school year with a fresh wardrobe. And fortunately, I've put together a guide to some of the most stylish and comfortable first day (and beyond) fits. From athleisure sets and joggers to jeans and sneakers, there are tons of great back to school styles on the market for college students — many of which are now on sale.
Top brands like Abercrombie, Nike, Lululemon and Patagonia are flaunting their latest apparel and shoe styles, and we are absolutely here for it! Check out my 29 favorite back to school apparel deals that are perfect for campus, class and everything in between.
Quick Links
- Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Hoka sale: deals from $11 @ Hoka
- Lululemon Summer Scores: finds from $14 @ Lululemon
- Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon
- Timberland sale: up to 40% off @ Timberland
- Adidas Essentials Small Logo Flared Leggings (Women's): was $35 now $13
- Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $24 now $18 @ Carhartt
- Abercrombie Premium Elevated Tee (Men's): was $40 now $18 @ Abercrombie
- Lululemon Belt Bag Mini (Women's): was $38 now $29 @ Lululemon
- Hey Dude Wally Tri Nu Prep Loafer (Men's ): was $64 now $31 @ Amazon
- Wrangler High-Rise Wide Leg A-line Crop Jean (Women's): was $59 now $47 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel Sonoma-8 (Women's): was $90 now $69 @ Asics
Editor's Choice
Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
If you're looking to add some rugged and comfortable pieces to your wardrobe for back to school, Carhartt has tons of stylish options you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.
Hoka sale: deals from $11 @ Hoka
Sneakers are a back to school essential. And if you need to retire an old pair of sneakers, Hoka is having a massive sitewide sale on some of the best running shoes we've tested, as well as comfortable apparel for all conditions. The sale includes deals on running shoes, long sleeve tops, tees and tanks starting at $11.
Lululemon Summer Scores: finds from $14 @ Lululemon
Good news! Lululemon's is hosting a Summer Scores shopping event. From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. Whether you're looking for warm weather activewear for the summer or comfortable lounge apparel, I recommend shopping these stylish and functional items now.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon
Show your feet some love this summer with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
Timberland sale: up to 40% off @ Timberland
If you're interested in adding a pair of high-quality workwear boots or trail-ready kicks to your back to school shoe game, look no further than Timberland. The footwear brand is currently hosting a summer sale with deals on hiking boots, sneakers and more that will help you hit the trails comfortably.
Back to school apparel
These Adidas flared leggings will help you show your flair! They're soft and stretchy, with a high-rise waist. These blend in well whether you're out and about or heading to a yoga class.
If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.
This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer.
A tee is a staple in every closet — but this one will be your favorite. The high-quality shirt has a polished finish and a clean and crisp feel to the touch. It's the perfect tee for date nights during warm weather months.
This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.
The classic Dri-FIT tees from Nike are a workout wardrobe staple and they're also great for throwing on to wear to class. It's no surprise that with a 23% discount, they're selling out fast. It's lightweight and sweat-wicking, which means you'll stay dry and comfortable all day long. A great set of features for those sweltering summer months.
Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is a classic piece from the activewear brand, and you can pick up the Mini version in Army Green while spending a little less cash. A great companion for your trail walks or runs that'll keep your phone, keys and cards safe.
"Comfortable, warm and soft" were a few adjectives used by happy customers to describe this oversized hoodie. Made of ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece, you'll love the versatile, lightweight hoodie that will keep you warmed up and ready for pretty much anything the day has in store.
Looking for a relaxed fit for any kind of workout? These may be called running shorts, but they'll support you through whatever training plan you're following or yoga class you're going to. They've even got a pocket that means you can go from track to out and about seamlessly.
This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
Whether you're heading to class, the gym or the golf course, this storm sweater will keep you protected from the elements thank to its storm repellant qualities. It's stylish, comfortable and has an overall looser fit for extra mobility.
These high-rise cropped jeans have a super unique look that's great for summer outfits. Their regular fit and slight stretch makes them super comfortable, too. And there's a color option with stripes!
It might be hard to imagine rainy days when you're heading into summer, but let's not forget they're always on the way. Luckily, REI's lightweight rain jacket offers protection whatever the weather with a waterproof and windproof polyester shell. Plus, it's got a mesh lining so it's breathable, too.
The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.
Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.
After all your training is done and dusted, it's time to head into the ultimate recovery mode with these soft, comfy joggers. They're smooth on the inside, too, thanks to the modal-blend fabric that also boasts a four-way stretch. And right now, they can be yours for almost $50 off.
Back to school shoes
Whether you're at grabbing a coffee or heading to class, these sandals get the job done. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
Cute and comfortable, these slides are the perfect laid back shoe for relaxing days. The distressed look is casual enough to wear for lounging around or running errands but trendy enough to dress up for a day or night out. We're also loving their metallic color!
Looking for a pop of color? The Men's Wally Tri Nu Prep Loafer features a cotton lining that's super breatheable. The seersucker design features a wild mix of stripes and preppy prints for a country club vibe.
These easy and breezy slip on sandals are a necessity for summer. They feature a comfortable footbed, durable outsoles and a fabric upper, making them the perfect choice for a casual summer look.
The Asics Gel-Sonoma 8 is a solid, no-frills trail running shoe built for comfort and grip on uneven terrain. It’s a good option if you want reliable cushioning and support without spending a fortune.
This is the ultimate shoe for summer! Style meets comfort when it comes to this boat shoe that laces up. The effortless shoe has a padded footbed and collar and will be your go-to all summer long.
I'm a huge fan of the Metcon 9's and while I've got them in all black, I've had my eye on the all white style for a while. And right now, they're an incredible 39% off. The larger Hyperlift plate to the Metcon 8s provide stability when performing those heavy lifts or they're just keep your grounded as you go about your day. Hurry though, they're selling out fast.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.