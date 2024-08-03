Backcountry's semi-annual sale is here with up to 50% off Patagonia, Hoka and more — 11 deals I'd shop now from $20

With summer escapades still going strong and fall adventures right around the corner, you're likely due for an outdoor gear upgrade. And there's no better place to get all your camping, hiking and sporting essentials than Backcountry, a leader in outdoor lifestyle apparel and equipment.

If this sounds right up your alley, you'll be pleased to hear that Backcountry's semi-annual sale is officially live. Right now, you can score up to 50% off on a variety of active wear, hiking shoes, tents and so much more.

After combing through the semi-annual sale bargain bins, we can confidently report back that they are filled to the brim with good deals on camping gear and outerwear. So if you're on the market for a new tent or portable fire pit, shop our favorite finds, listed below.

Best Backcountry Sale Deals

Outdoor Research Sunbriolet Sun Hat: was $44 now from $20 @ Backcountry

Keep yourself shielded from the sun with this light and airy hat that has Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+. Its fabric headband actively wicks away moisture to help you feel dry and comfortable. From trekking through the mountain to lounging on the river, you'll want to bring it with along on all your outdoor adventures.

Dakine Hip Pack: was $32 now $22 @ Backcountry

Made from 600D polyester, this fanny pack is no joke — but we'd expect nothing less from a brand like Dakine. It also boasts a fleece-lined pocket to safely store your sunglasses without scratching the lenses, along with two zippered compartments to hold everything else. The pictured Dandelions pattern is 50% off, and while there are plenty of other color options to choose from, they aren't as deeply discounted.

Patagonia Baggies Shorts (Men's): was $65 now from $32 @ Backcountry

Shorts and swimwear in one, these versatile shorts from Patagonia are designed to be worn on all adventures. Constructed with recycled nylon, these mid-rise trunks offer a 7-inch inseam, two side pockets and one snap pocket in the back. The elastic waistband also includes a built-in drawcord.

The North Face Aphrodite Jogger (Women's): was $80 now $52 @ Backcountry

This lightweight jogger made by The North Face is great for lengthy travels and summer adventures. They feature breathable material, quick-dry performance and an elastic waist for a comfortable fit and feel.

Cotopaxi Hielo Del Dia 12L Cooler Bag: was $105 now $73 @ Backcountry

This uniquely crafted, waste-reducing cooler bag will keep your food and beverage the ideal cool temperature while traveling thanks to its foam insulation. It can also hold up to two six packs.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Fleece (Men’s): was $199 now from $89 @ Backcountry

Who doesn't love two pieces of outerwear for the price of one? On one side of the Microdini, you have plush fleece, the other side is a weather-resistant ripstop nylon shell. Feeling fashionable? Rock the fleece side out. For function, deploy the nylon side. Get it at Backcountry while it's still 55% off.

Mountain Hardware Lamina Sleeping Bag: was $199 now $90 @ Backcountry

There are a number of sleeping bags on sale at Backcountry right now, but none with a markdown as big as this one. From Mountain Hardware, this 15F snug style is water-resistant and prevents campers and hikers from rolling around in their sleep when stationed in small spaces.

Hoka Tecton X 2 Shoe (Women's): was $224 now $157 @ Backcountry

Equipped with Hoka's signature style, the Tecton X 2 has seen an upgrade that reduces its overall weight. It features a water-resistant Matryx upper that's lightweight and breathable, parallel carbon fiber plates and firm, responsive cushioning underfoot.

Solo Stove Ranger and Stand: was $249 now $174 @ Backcountry

Solo Stove's smokeless fire pits are the best in the business, no question. Our editors continue to be impressed with its sleek, steel exterior, smooth burn, and headache-free maintenance. And you can now save 30% on the Ranger size and stand.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket (Men's): was $330 now $181 @ Backcountry

This vintage winter puffer will keep you warm and dry should any spring showers come your way. Its water-repellent finish fends off flurries, and it packs away inside its own pocket for compact stashing. Plus, the 700-fill goose down is responsibly sourced and lightweight. Better yet, various colors/sizes are on sale from $181. We even spotted this women's style that's 50% off.