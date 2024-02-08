Apple Valentine's Day gifts — 9 great deals on AirPods, iPad, MacBooks and more
Have an Apple fan in your life? Now's the perfect time to treat them to some new gear. There are plenty of great deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and more that'll make for the perfect Valentine's Day gift. Just order fast to make sure they arrive in time, or opt for in-store pickup.
The Apple Watch SE has crashed to $189 at Amazon. This is a great pick for fitness fans or anyone who wants to access their iPhone on their wrist. You can also get AirPods starting from $89. Apple's earbuds provide top-notch sound quality and excellent connectivity with other Apple devices.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Apple Valentine's Day gift ideas. Plus, check out my favorite Echo Dot deal that just reappeared at Amazon.
Apple Valentine's Day gifts — Quick links
- AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189
- 10.2" iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $249
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329
- 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $349
- 8.3" iPad Mini (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $399
- 10.9" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $599 now $499
- MacBook Air 13.3" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749
Apple Valentine's Day gifts — Best deals now
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
Launched in 2019, the AirPods 2 are very capable wireless earbuds, even without ANC. You can count on solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of play back time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time.
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
10.2" iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
The 2021 iPad is currently on sale in this Best Buy deal. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, this is an awesome discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
8.3" iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all-new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
10.9" iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.
10.9" iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13.3" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's still amazing value.
Price check: $749 @ Amazon
