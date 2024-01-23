Best Valentine's Day gifts 2024 — 21 great ideas for every budget

Finding the best Valentine's Day gifts isn't always easy. While there's no shortage of ways to show someone you care, choosing the right gift can be a challenge — especially when you're searching within a budget.

That said, our product experts have found the best Valentine's Day gifts no matter how much you're hoping to spend. There are excellent gifts for every budget you can get now to help celebrate your relationship. Sure, a flower delivery is always a safe choice, but we've rounded up plenty of other considerate gifts suited for V-Day.

We're certainly feeling the spirit of love this time of year, and with February 14th just around the corner, the countdown for gift-shopping is on. See the best Valentine's Day gifts we recommend below.

Gifts under $50

Hugging Salt and Pepper Shakers: $5 @ Amazon

These lovely hugging salt and pepper shakers are nothing short of adorable. They're the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the person who loves to cook. They add character to any countertop, while looking modern enough for most people's taste.

Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Pack: $9 @ Amazon

Chocolate is a must for Valentine's Day. This Tony's gift box contains a six-pack of the wonderful Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars. Whatever they're training for in 2024, show your loved one they deserve to treat themselves this holiday season.

Stainless Steel Mesh Loop Apple Watch Band: $10 @ Amazon

For the Apple Watch user who would appreciate a more jewelry-like watch band, this premium-looking stainless steel mesh loop is a thoughtful gift. It comes in several metal options, so you can decide which best suits the recipient's style.

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle: $25 @ Amazon

For the special someone who loves to stay hydrated, the Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle is an excellent Valentine's Day gift. This 40-ounce bottle is leak-free and great for taking on-the-go, plus this color is perfect for the holiday of love. Target offers a similar model with handle for $37.

Mike's Hot Honey Original & Extra Hot Combo: $25 @ Amazon

Valentine's Day is a combination of sweet and spicy, right? If you ask me, hot honey is the best condiment to put on pretty much anything. Mike's Hot offers the perfect combination of sweet and heat, making this two-pack a delectable holiday gift.

Le Creuset Mini Cocotte w/ Heart Knob: $31 @ Amazon

Can't splurge on the 2-quart heart-shaped Le Creuset dutch oven? These mini red cocottes with heart knobs are cute and functional. Whether it's for roasting garlic, small soup portions, or single-serving pasta bake, these cocottes are great to have in the kitchen.

JLab JBuds Mini: $39 @ Amazon

For just $39 the JBuds Mini wireless earbuds (which look super lovey-dovey in the Hot Pink color) deliver strong performance, and the super-compact design will be attractive to anyone with small ears. Read our full JLab JBuds Mini review to learn more.

Govee Neon RGBIC Rope Lights: $43 at Amazon

This elevated (yet still affordable) smart light strip is a hassle-free home decor upgrade, perfect home offices, living rooms and bedrooms alike. Thanks to the flexible design, it can even be used to design neon light murals. There are even love-themed light presets you can use help set the Valentine's Day mood.

Gifts under $100

LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses: $59 @ Amazon

A bouquet of LEGO roses will last much longer than bouquet of normal flowers, making these an awesome Valentine's Day gift. The best part is that building the flowers makes for a fun activity to share with your loved one.

Echo Pop Valentine's Day Bundle: $63 @ Amazon

This bundle from Amazon pairs an Echo Pop smart speaker with a heart-covered faceplate. While the speaker is useful all year, the pink-and-red cover is perfect for getting into the spirit of love during Valentine's Day season.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: $71 @ Amazon

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is the ideal camera for documenting life and printing memories. Anyone can pick up this camera, shoot and print their photos with no fuss. It's endless fun in a compact package, and you could even print out some pictures of you and your loved one to start.

Fitbit Inspire 3: $99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is our favorite budget fitness tracker thanks to its small size, fantastic battery life, and colorful touchscreen. If you know someone who might appreciate a companion for their wellness goals, this tracker is a great gift and the purple band is perfect for Valentine's Day.

Gifts under $200

Breo Foot Massager Machine: $109 @ Amazon

Make every day feel like a spa day with this heated foot massager machine. From deep kneading and compression to scraping and rolling, this massager can do it all. Plus, the foot sleeves are washable. Talk about a Valentine's Day gift that keeps on giving.

Kindle Paperwhite: $139 @ Amazon

Among the different Kindles, our favorite choice is the Kindle Paperwhite. The 6.8” display, water-resistant design and 10-week battery life make it a great Valentine's Day gift for romance novel-lovers — but you can read our full Kindle Paperwhite review to learn more.

KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment: $149 @ Amazon

KitchenAid’s gourmet pasta attachment will take away all the hard work out of rolling out dough. That way, you can sit back more during date night at home while still enjoying fresh pasta from your own kitchen.

Petit Heart Eternity Roses: $129 @ Venus Et Fleur

As an alternative to flowers that wilt after a week, get your Valentine everlasting roses from Venus Et Fleur. While the company has dozens of arrangement varieties with several customization options, one of our favorites for this time of year is the Petit Heart with miniature roses.

Theragun Mini Massage Gun: $189 @ Amazon

Theragun's travel-sized massage gun comes with three foam attachments, so you can tailor the device based on your aches and pains. Therabody makes high-tech wellness luxurious, so your gift recipient will feel pampered on Valentine's Day.

Hatch Restore 2: $199 @ Best Buy

Nothing shows you care like the gift of better sleep. This is the best-looking sunrise alarm clock we've ever tried. Not only does it wake you with a gradual sunrise, but it can also work as a night light and sound machine. Read what happened when we used the Hatch Restore 2 for a month.

Gifts under $500

Marshall Kilburn II: $200 @ Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker delivers bumping bass inside a retro-looking, amplifier-like design that doubles as decor. Functional analogue control knobs on top let you tailor the sound to your liking, too. It's the perfect Valentine's Day gift for anyone music-lovers with an old-school aesthetic.

Oura Ring Generation 3: From $299 @ Best Buy

The Oura Ring Generation 3 is one of the best fitness trackers to buy if you don’t want it to look like you’re wearing a fitness tracker — this beautiful ring looks like jewelry. And jewelry is basically synonymous with Valentine's Day gifts, right? Read our full Oura Ring review to learn more.

Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System: $299 @ Amazon

The Shark FlexStyle system is a great Dyson Airwrap alternative that costs about half the price of its competitor. Of course, the hair tools someone needs depends on their hair type, but overall, this all-in-one system is an awesome choice.

Sonos Move 2: $449 @ Sonos

This booming battery-powered smart speaker has a long-lasting battery, water-resistance and technology that auto-calibrates the sound to your surroundings. Read our full Sonos Move 2 review to read why we love it.