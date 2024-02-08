My favorite Echo Dot deal is back — get the Echo Dot with Clock for $39 with a free smart bulb

My favorite Echo Dot deal is back. If you're looking to expand your smart home setup, or maybe even treat a loved one to one of the best Valentine's gifts, make sure not to miss this deal.

Amazon is slashing the prices of Alexa devices, and they're even offering free gifts with some of them. Right now the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is $39 at Amazon. This deal takes $20 off the best smart speaker we've reviewed. Not only that, but you get a free Sengled Smart Color Bulb with the Echo Dot. It's one of the best deals you can get in Amazon's early Presidents Day sales.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Free smart bulb! The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. In our Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) review, we said this is "the quintessential smart home device."

The Echo Dot with Clock is our choice for the best smart speaker you can buy. It packs in every feature you could want from a smart speaker, and plenty more besides.

In our Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) review, we found that this speaker delivered great sound quality for its size and offered access to a wide variety of useful features. The LED display on the Echo Dot with Clock offers a lot of extra functionality, as it can display the time, weather, song titles, and more. It can even help with math problems, as it displays the answers on its face. Useful!

In addition, the Echo Dot with Clock works as an Eero Wi-Fi extender. If you have a host Eero router, the Echo Dot with Clock extends your Wi-Fi's range, eliminating any dead spots you may have in your home. The Echo Dot also has a temperature sensor built-in, meaning you can set up Alexa routines to kick-in your smart thermostat when the room hits a certain temperature.

Plus, don't forget that this Echo Dot deal comes with a free smart bulb. The Sengled Smart Color Bulb works with Alexa, so you can control it using your voice or via the Alexa app. That means you never have to get out of bed to turn the lights off again. You can also set color and time schedules, meaning you can create a sunrise lighting effect to gently wake you up in the morning with your favorite color.

The Echo Dot with Clock is a great deal at $39, and it's even better with the free smart bulb. If you're looking for more deals, check out Amazon's huge Bose and Sony headphones sale.