Amazon 'The List' sale is live — 23 holiday deals I'd buy now on Stanley, Crocs, Beats, Lego and more

We're less than two weeks out from Christmas Day, so time is running out to get your holiday shopping done! Luckily, Amazon is here to help with a ton of gift ideas. In fact, the retailer's 'The List' sale has landed and it's packed out with trending items. I'll admit it, there are a lot of skincare and beauty items on The List and that's not my area of expertise — but when it comes to tech and apparel, I have you covered.

For example, right now the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 is on sale for $59 at Amazon. This is one of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested, especially for outdoor adventures. Plus, this super cute Lego Roses building set is on sale for just $10.

Check out the items I recommend buying from The List below! I've also included some items that were missing from Amazon's recommendations but really do deserve your attention. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes guide, and see the deals I'd gen in Amazon's Carhartt sale with up to 40% off.

The List — My top picks

Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $10 at Amazon Lowest price! These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState: was $25 now $20 at Amazon With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 16 oz trendy beverage container.

Owala 24oz Steel Tumbler with Straw: was $27 now $22 at Amazon This Owala Stainless Steel Tumbler keeps water cold for up to 24 hours and has a straw for on-the-go drinking. Most of the different colors are on sale, including the Iced Tea, Watermelon Breeze and Bunny Hop options.

Loop Experience 2: was $34 now $29 at Amazon Perfect for festivals, concerts and even if you live next to a nightclub, the Loop Experience 2 earplugs filter noise by 17dB so music stays clear but at a safer volume. They're sleek and look great, and they'll stay put even when you're headbanging or dancing.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $59 at Amazon Lowest price! The Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. We really liked the speaker in our UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially its surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. 16 hours of battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a single charge.

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock: $169 at Amazon The Hatch Restore 2 isn't currently on sale, but it's still worth buying even at full price. In the morning, it gradually lights up before sounding an alarm of your choice (be it natural animal sounds or house music), simulating a sunrise inside your bedroom. By night, it can be used as a reading light as it gradually dims once you hit the ‘rest’ setting — you can even have it narrate stories to you as you drift off. The Hatch Restore 2 is designed with soothing natural colors and a fabric exterior, so it can sit on your bedside table without creating an eye sore. Considering its versatile functionality and sleek design, the Hatch Restore 2 is a bedroom accessory worth investing in as we head into the darker months of the year.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $199 at Amazon This $150 discount is a massive saving, and other headphones at this new price will struggle to compete with Beats' over-ears. We liked the sound quality in Beats Studio Pro review, and the way that the headphones looked. There's also excellent noise canceling and up to 40 hours of battery life for some great staying power.

Dyson Airstrait: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Lowest price! The Dyson Airstrait combines straightening and drying in one tool, significantly cutting down styling time. It's particularly effective for achieving smooth, sleek styles, and causes no heat damage.

More gift recommendations

Ugg sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 30% off select boots, slippers and sandals from Ugg. These are perfect as gifts or to keep your feet cozy through the winter.

Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $17.

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Note that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $49.

Price check: from $49 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Our choice for the best air fryer in 2024 isn't on Amazon's list, but it should be! The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate. Note: it sold for $79 on Black Friday, but it's still a good deal at this price.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Lowest price! The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Oura Ring Gen-3 (Horizon): was $299 now $249 at Amazon Lowest price! The Oura Ring Gen 3 was recently replaced by the Oura Ring 4, but the older model offers nearly all the same features and tech as its successor. The Oura Ring 4 may be comfier thanks to the sensors being fully recessed within the interior of the ring, but $249 is a great price for a smart ring from the market leader in the space. (Just be aware there's a monthly subscription cost.) Plus, the Oura Ring 3 plays nicely with Android and iOS devices.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time.

Sony PS5 Slim : was $449 now $374 at Amazon The perfect gift for an avid gamer, this amazing PS5 deal gets you the latest slimmed-down PS5 model and a DualSense controller. As we said our PS5 Slim review, this is a great upgrade from the original model. This is the lowest we've seen the console go for. Considering this is a limited-time deal, you'll want to act fast.

Breville Barista Express: was $749 now $549 at Amazon The Barista Express is one of the most iconic espresso machines you can buy, and despite how long it's been on the market, it's still one of Breville's top-selling machines. Now at 27% off, you have an even better excuse to treat your coffee-loving friend.