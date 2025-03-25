Amazon’s spring sale knocks 50% off patio furniture, grills and more — 19 outdoor deals I’m shopping now

Patio season has finally arrived — which means your outdoor spaces are likely to get tons of traffic in the coming months. If you're hoping to get a head start on sprucing up your backyard, deck or patio, Amazon's Big Spring Sale has some hot deals you won't want to miss.

The online retail giant is currently knocking up to 50% off select outdoor essentials. From patio furniture and string lights to grills and outdoor security cameras, you can shop tons of great deals with prices as low as $20. One of my favorite deals is the adorable and stylish Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional that's now a whopping $300 off. You can also grab this Char-Broil Patio Bistro Electric Grill for nearly 40% off.

Fortunately, I've rounded up some of the best backyard buys on Amazon. Check out my 19 favorite deals for a stylish and inviting outdoor space.

Patio Furniture Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $20 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $71 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a spring fling, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.

Best Choice Products 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $152 at Amazon Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

Shintenchi Patio Chaise Lounge Set: was $199 now $179 at Amazon Catch a few rays from the comforts of your backyard with this chaise lounge set. The chairs are rust proof and feature an aluminum frame. They also have a max weight capacity of 350 lbs with five adjustable positions.

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Dining Set with Glass Table: was $277 now $191 at Amazon For those looking for a circular dining table, this patio set is a great deal. This rippled, glass table top sits on top of a sturdy steel frame base, and it comes with four, folding chairs made from a lightweight fabric. These are easy to clean, move around and store when not in use. What's more, it comes with a handy, table umbrella to shield you from the sun rays while you’re dining.

Greenvines Outdoor Rocking Chairs: was $329 now $240 at Amazon Relax and unwind in this set of comfortable wooden rocking chairs. Their ergonomic armrests and backrest add extra comfort and can even help release spinal pressure. The cozy rocking chairs will be the perfect addition to your front porch, pool area, balcony and so on.

Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional: was $599 now $299 at Amazon If you’re after an L-shaped, outdoor sofa to suit your backyard, this is a great deal. Designed in a handwoven, wicker design, this is also topped with comfortable, weatherproof cushions. It can also be detached to create a 2-piece lounger section, if you want to create more space. In addition, it comes with a neat, tempered, glass top table to hold your cocktails. With its rustic, wicker style and black cushions, this set will make an attractive piece to your space.

Devoko Dining Set: was $499 now $359 at Amazon Whether you prefer al fresco dining, or hosting a BBQ with one of the best grills, this 7-piece patio dining set can accommodate guests. The large table is designed with an attractive, acacia wood table top for your feasts, while the six chairs are a sturdy, rattan material, with acacia armrests. These are waterproof and also come with comfortable, foam-filled cushions.

Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $799 now $639 at Amazon This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.

Grill Deals

Char-Broil American Gourmet Classic: was $179 now $145 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget grill, this American Gourmet grill from Char-Broil is a top pick. From a trusted grill brand with two burners and a 20,000 BTU rating, it has room to grill 8 burgers or 2 steaks with its 280-square-inch grate.

Char-Broil Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill: was $249 now $154 at Amazon Skip the gas and charcoal for this plug-and-play electric grill. Its 320 square inches of cook space is plenty enough for up to 12 burgers or 4 large steaks. The infrared technology heats up fast, maintains even temperatures, and prevents flare-ups.

Ninja Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $269 at Amazon If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 885: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon Control this grill remotely thanks to WiFi and app support, as well as a built-in meat thermometer. It's also ideal for cooking in all weather thanks to its double side-wall insulation, which improves efficiency in cold weather.

Outdoor Camera Deals

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $86 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for over $40 off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.