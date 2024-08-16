Amazon's huge weekend sale is live — here's 25 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, headphones, apparel and more

The weekend is here, and Amazon is celebrating by dishing out the discounts. Make sure you get ready for the Labor Day holiday weekend ahead of time with these Amazon deals.

Right now the 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB) is $224 at Amazon. It's one of the cheapest iPad deals you can get, and it's great as a laptop alternative for students heading back to school or college. Plus, Amazon is running a bundle deal on their new Echo Spot smart alarm clock. You can get the Echo Spot with a free Sengled smart light bulb for $79.

My favorite Amazon deals are listed below.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $9.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.

Crocs sale: deals from $29 @ Amazon

Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Smart home

Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $109 now $89 @ Amazon

The best small smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.

Video games

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Try your best to beat 200 fast paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt and turn your character with precision to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

The 43-inch Omni Fire TV brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said its a solid TV that performed well in day to say use. At list price, you'll find better/cheaper options for your money, but now that it's on sale it's a much better value.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,146 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,146 @ Walmart

Laptops

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2024): was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

Amazon has just slashed $100 off this 2024 Asus TUF gaming laptop. It comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, making it a laptop that can handle modern games at moderate settings. Plus, the 15.6-inch 144Hz HD display is a great feature to find in a sub $700 laptop.

16” Razer Blade 16: was $2,999 now $2,199 @ Amazon

Typically $2,999, this epic deal knocks $800 off the stunning Razer Blade 16. Your favorite games will look fantastic on this laptop's 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240Hz display. Inside, you'll find an Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Despite its large 16-inch display, the laptop's chassis matches dimensions of a 15-inch gaming laptop, perfect for portability.

Smartphones

iPhone 15: for $0.01 + $60/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 15. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

We ranked the OnePlus Nord N30 5G as the best phone under $300, and it just fell to an even lower price. In our OnePlus Nord N30 5G review we praised its long battery life, 120Hz display and strong speakers. The camera performance isn't the best, but overall this is a good value if you're looking for an Android phone on the cheap.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a solid choice for shoppers who want a phone they can write on, especially after a discount. You get a device with a built-in stylus for note-taking, a bright display and a long-lasting battery. It also has a stylish vegan leather back.

Headphones

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $49 @ Amazon

They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $229 @ Amazon

An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.