Amazon's early Black Friday Under Armour sale is live — 11 deals I’d snag on apparel right now from just $10

Under Armour's early Black Friday sales have already arrived and the official event doesn't even kick off until November 29th, shortly followed by Cyber Monday! If you want to save on early Black Friday deals, you can slash the price of Under Armour apparel right now.
Whether you're keen to replace a pair of the best running shoes or looking for the best sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear. For example, the infamous best-selling Under Armour Men's Ua Tech 2.0 is just $10 at Amazon.
Check out the best deals on Under Armour apparel while stocks last. Here are my top picks for Black Friday sales so far.
Best Black Friday Under Armour deals
Just $15 for UA shorts? Made from the famous UA Tech fabric which is quick-drying, the material wicks away sweat to keep you dry during those intense HIIT workouts. They also feature an elastic waistband with internal drawcord for added comfort. They're great for just about any type of workout and they're currently available in a wide range of sizes and colors.
The UA Infinity High sports bra is back on sale at Amazon and it offers high support for high-impact exercise. This includes activities like running, tennis, field sports, and aerobics. It features molded PU-injected one-piece padding, mesh panels and a sweat-wicking band. The front adjustable, convertible straps can be worn straight or crossback. We also like that it's made with odor control technology to minimize any odor. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
These best-selling UA joggers are now just $22 during Black Friday, hurray! Perfect for hanging out, these are the pair of joggers for fall you'll just keeping coming back to.
The best-selling t-shirt is back on sale before Black Friday. This tee pulled in a staggering 92K reviews on Amazon and counting.
Under Armour's famous golf polo is a #1 best-seller and comes in plenty of colorways. It's super soft and light while wicking sweat so that you stay fresh all day while on the course.
HeatGear UA leggings are the perfect base layer during workouts. The elasticated waistband and updated gusset design give lightweight but trustworthy support. Perfect for underneath shorts.
This sports bra delivers strategic support and offers medium support for activities like cycling, weight training and boxing. Maybe aim for high support if you have a larger bust size.
UA Storm technology provides a highly water-repellent finish and a TPU coating and foam-lined bottom make this a durable gym bag. There's also a dual water bottle slip pocket, vented pockets for laundry and a HeatGear shoulder strap.
The super cozy Rival fleece hoodie is on sale. It sits underneath a jacket and retains heat using an ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with a brushed inside.
Brushed fabric and sweat-wicking properties make these UA leggings comfy and secure. They're super breathable and stay in place during high-impact exercise.
You've got lots of sizes and colors to choose from with these. The charged cushioning makes this UA Assert shoe one of its most popular. Plus, they're super durable and have a 10mm offset.
How long is Black Friday?
Amazon Black Friday is on November 29th, 2024, followed by Cyber Monday deals on December 2nd. Typically deals run throughout the weekend and you can also snap up deals beforehand and after as Amazon continues to sell up stock.
