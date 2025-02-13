Amazon takes up to 40% off Ring devices for Presidents' Day — 15 deals I'd shop now

Presidents' Day sales are officially live — and if you're interested in upgrading your smart home security, you've come to the right place. Ring makes some of the best video doorbells around, and luckily for you, a majority of the company's devices are now on sale for the holiday weekend.

For example, the Ring Battery Doorbell is $59, down from $99. If you're in the market for a security camera, you can snag the Ring Indoor Cam for the low price of $39 (was $59). Aside from video doorbells and indoor cams, there's plenty of deals to be had on Ring's outdoor security cameras, alarm systems and more — some of which are bundled together for a lower price.

Whether you're hoping to monitor your property or keep tabs on package deliveries, Ring has smart home security deals that you won't want to miss. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Best Ring Deals

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $59 at Amazon If you don't need a spotlight or a floodlight camera, the Stick Up Cam is a cheaper way to monitor the outside of your house. It features 1080p video and two-way talk. This deal is available for both the plug-in and the battery-powered model.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Ring Solar Pathlight + Bridge + Amazon Echo: was $119 now $89 at Amazon The Ring Solar Pathlights do an excellent job at keeping your pathway light all night long; built-in motion detectors will cause them to automatically brighten when someone approaches. And, thanks to their solar panels, all you have to do is stick them in the ground. This bundle gets you two lights and a bridge to connect them to your home network.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam: was $139 now $99 at Amazon Ring's newest video doorbell is $40 off — and you get the Ring Indoor Cam for free — in this Presidents' Day deal. It can be wired or run on battery power, has head-to-toe video, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks a removable battery.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $169 now $129 at Amazon This 2022 Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. Plus it runs off battery power so you can set it up wherever it's needed.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $149 at Amazon This Ring floodlight camera has a 1080p camera, two LED floodlights that deliver 2000 lumens, and a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi, HDR, and +3D Motion Detection, but will otherwise give you a good, clear image. And, it's $50 off its regular price!

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Floodlight Cam: was $299 now $189 at Amazon This bundle contains the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with savings of $109. You'll be able to get up to 66% more vertical coverage with the latest version of Ring’s best-selling Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). Plus, you'll have the added bonus of a the Ring Floodlight cam to monitor other areas of your property.