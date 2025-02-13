Amazon takes up to 40% off Ring devices for Presidents' Day — 15 deals I'd shop now
Score Ring Video Doorbells and security cameras from $39
Presidents' Day sales are officially live — and if you're interested in upgrading your smart home security, you've come to the right place. Ring makes some of the best video doorbells around, and luckily for you, a majority of the company's devices are now on sale for the holiday weekend.
For example, the Ring Battery Doorbell is $59, down from $99. If you're in the market for a security camera, you can snag the Ring Indoor Cam for the low price of $39 (was $59). Aside from video doorbells and indoor cams, there's plenty of deals to be had on Ring's outdoor security cameras, alarm systems and more — some of which are bundled together for a lower price.
Whether you're hoping to monitor your property or keep tabs on package deliveries, Ring has smart home security deals that you won't want to miss. Keep scrolling to check them out!
Best Ring Deals
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.
If you don't need a spotlight or a floodlight camera, the Stick Up Cam is a cheaper way to monitor the outside of your house. It features 1080p video and two-way talk. This deal is available for both the plug-in and the battery-powered model.
At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
If you're looking for some of the best solar lights, you can now save $30 on Ring's Solar Steplights. On test, these were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.
The Ring Solar Pathlights do an excellent job at keeping your pathway light all night long; built-in motion detectors will cause them to automatically brighten when someone approaches. And, thanks to their solar panels, all you have to do is stick them in the ground. This bundle gets you two lights and a bridge to connect them to your home network.
Ring's newest video doorbell is $40 off — and you get the Ring Indoor Cam for free — in this Presidents' Day deal. It can be wired or run on battery power, has head-to-toe video, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks a removable battery.
This bundle pairs the Ring Video Doorbell along with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, so you can keep an eye on who's at your door or inside your home. Both cameras have a built-in battery so you can place them virtually anywhere. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.
This 2022 Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. Plus it runs off battery power so you can set it up wherever it's needed.
This Ring floodlight camera has a 1080p camera, two LED floodlights that deliver 2000 lumens, and a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi, HDR, and +3D Motion Detection, but will otherwise give you a good, clear image. And, it's $50 off its regular price!
Our favorite wired video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 features head-to-toe video, so that you can see things closer to your front door, such as packages. In our Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review, we loved its small and slim design, as well as effective package detection.
This bundle contains the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with savings of $109. You'll be able to get up to 66% more vertical coverage with the latest version of Ring’s best-selling Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). Plus, you'll have the added bonus of a the Ring Floodlight cam to monitor other areas of your property.
This deal takes $50 off the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and throws in the Amazon Echo Show 5 for free. The Echo Show 5 is on our list of the best smart displays, and gives you a live view from your video doorbell or security camera. It also makes for a great bedside companion.
If you're looking for a Ring alarm kit without the doorbell, then the 14-piece kit (suitable for 2-4 bed homes) is worth checking out. You can save $80 off the usual price, and comes complete with two keypads, one base station, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender.
This deal gets you Ring's best all-around video doorbell, along with a quality spotlight camera for $80 less than if you were to purchase them separately. Note that this deal is for the battery-powered version of the Spotlight Cam Plus, not the hardwired version.
If you're looking to add both a video doorbell and a floodlight cam to your house, this is a deal to check out, as you're essentially getting the latter for free. The Video Doorbell Pro 2 is a hardwired-only model, but you get head-to-toe video, package detection, and more. The Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is not Ring's highest-end floodlight camera, but it does have a built-in siren, 1080p video, and motion-activated 2000-lumen LED floodlights.
