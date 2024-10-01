Amazon knocks 40% off Ninja kitchen appliances ahead of Prime Day — 11 deals I'd shop now

Amazon has been bringing the deals on major brands ahead of Prime Big Deal Days — and Ninja kitchen appliances are no exception. In fact, the online retail giant is currently knocking up to 40% off best-selling air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and much more.

It's no secret that Ninja makes some of the top-rated kitchen appliances we've tested — many of which are currently on sale at Amazon. If you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, look no further than the Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven, which came out as the winner in our best toaster oven tests and is $100 off on Amazon.

Although expectations are at an all-time high when it comes to Amazon's upcoming savings event, we couldn't fathom better deals than what Ninja currently has in store. Keep scrolling to check out my 11 favorite Ninja kitchen appliances that I recommend shopping ahead of Prime Day. (Plus, check out today's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Ninja kitchen appliance deals

Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $69. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. It lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

Ninja Air Fryer: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a 4 quart capacity which can fit up to 2 pounds of french fries. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

From delicious lattes and macchiatos to cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks, this Ninja does it all. It can make speciality brews, classic, rich, or over-ice coffee in a variety of sizes, making it a true jack of all trades. Simply add your grounds and you're good to go, with a fold-away frother included, too.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill: was $279 now $169 @ Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, look no further than the Ninja Foodi. When testing the best toaster ovens, this model ranked as the easiest to use. That’s because the control panel is entirely contained on the handle which is both easy to see and access, as well as navigate. In testing, we found it baked and roasted well — producing a tender and crispy whole chicken. We also liked that there’s 10 functions to choose from and the option to cook on two levels. Check out our full Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review.

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

No one likes to be cutting, chopping or dicing in the kitchen with a dull blade — and thanks to this Ninja knife set, you won't ever have to. The 14-piece set comes with a variety of cooking knives, six steak knives and a knife block that has a built-in sharpener. Plus, NeverDull Technology is conveniently built into the storage block to ensure your knives stay razor sharp for up to 10 years.

Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

We couldn’t recommend this toaster oven more. It came out as the winner on our list of best toaster oven. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 12-Piece Cookware Set: was $399 now $269 @ Amazon

This hard anodized set of cookware is non-stick, durable and oven safe to 500°F. The non-stick surface won’t stick, chip or flake and is designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing. The cookware can go from stovetop to oven to finish off cooked meats, brown-off or bake. This premium cookware comes with a 10-year guarantee.