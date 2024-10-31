Amazon knocks 30% off Sony headphones ahead of Black Friday — 7 deals I’d shop now

Sony makes some of the best headphones we've ever tested — which is why we're pleased to announce that Amazon's early Black Friday sale is offering incredible markdowns on the top-rated audio devices.

The sale includes wireless earbuds, Editor's Choice headphones and PS5 gaming headsets starting at just $69. For example, you can snag the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $50 off their usual price. Plus, the Sony WF-C500 are among our best wireless earbuds and are now 30% off.

Below I've rounded up the best deals from today's Sony sale on Amazon. (For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Sony deals

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $97 @ Amazon

One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.

Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198 @ Amazon

The Sony Inzone H9 are styled similarly to their namesake's home console, so they're a perfect choice if you're also a PS5 gamer. In our Sony Inzone H9 review, we found the Editor's Choice headphones were comfortable to wear, but disliked the their finicky companion desktop PC app.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $298 @ Amazon

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.