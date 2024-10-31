Amazon knocks 30% off Sony headphones ahead of Black Friday — 7 deals I’d shop now
Top-rated Sony headphones starting at just $69
Sony makes some of the best headphones we've ever tested — which is why we're pleased to announce that Amazon's early Black Friday sale is offering incredible markdowns on the top-rated audio devices.
The sale includes wireless earbuds, Editor's Choice headphones and PS5 gaming headsets starting at just $69. For example, you can snag the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $50 off their usual price. Plus, the Sony WF-C500 are among our best wireless earbuds and are now 30% off.
Below I've rounded up the best deals from today's Sony sale on Amazon. (For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop all Sony deals on Amazon
- Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $69
- Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $97
- Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $102
- Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198
- Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $298
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348
Best Sony deals
Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
These rank top in our best wireless earbuds under $100, and this deal means they're too good to miss. There's no ANC, but our Sony WF-C500 review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $97 @ Amazon
One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $102 @ Amazon
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.
Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198 @ Amazon
The Sony Inzone H9 are styled similarly to their namesake's home console, so they're a perfect choice if you're also a PS5 gamer. In our Sony Inzone H9 review, we found the Editor's Choice headphones were comfortable to wear, but disliked the their finicky companion desktop PC app.
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248 @ Amazon
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $298 @ Amazon
Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
