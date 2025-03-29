Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 RTX 40 gaming laptops I’d buy over RTX 50
Forget RTX 50 laptops, get these 7 RTX 40 gaming laptops instead
Nvidia RTX 50-series laptops have started rolling out and promise to deliver better performance than previous models. While that might be true, older RTX 40-series laptops can still offer high-end gaming experiences. With the Amazon Big Spring Sale underway, now is the best time to purchase an RTX 40-powered gaming laptop.
I review gaming laptops for a living, and I always look forward to sales events because I can recommend machines to folks and save them money. I’ve searched the internet and found several gaming laptops that will give you the most bang for your buck. If you’re new to PC gaming or want an upgrade, I can help you out.
Here are 7 Nvidia RTX 40 gaming laptop deals I recommend.
7 Nvidia RTX 40-series gaming laptop deals
If you want an all-around great laptop to play games at medium settings and 1080p resolution, this RTX 4070-powered HP Victus 16 is a fantastic choice. This is the lowest price we've seen this system selling for, so it's certainly one to buy fast before stock runs out! It packs AMD Ryzen 7 power, alongside that 4070, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Coming in just shy of $1,000 during the Big Spring Sales event, this Asus TUF Gaming A15 is worth considering. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. This notebook isn't as powerful as others on this list, but it's not bad for entry-level gaming, especially for multiplayer games with its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display.
Wait? What's a MacBook Pro doing in a gaming laptop roundup? While not every PC game is available for Macs, the list is growing every day, with hits like Resident Evil 4, Baldur's Gate 3 and even Cyberpunk 2077 (coming soon). Spec-wise, it's built for serious gaming thanks to its powerful M4 processor, sharp display and astonishing battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
This Lenovo Legion 5i packs an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD and even a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate. At $200 off, this is another excellent option for a gaming laptop.
Currently $280 off, this MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop is another excellent option. It sports an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It comes with Windows 11 Pro, too, and it even offers a neat 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 144Hz IPS display.
This is one of my favorite gaming laptops because it doesn't exactly look like one! I praised it in my Alienware m16 R2 review, so I'm glad it's on sale for $300 off. It features an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an RTX 4070, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate is also a winner.
If you want a bigger gaming laptop and are willing to shell out more, this monstrous 18-inch Asus ROG G18 with an RTX 4080 is for you. It's currently over $800 off, which is a huge bargain. It has an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, RTX 4080 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 4TB SSD. The 18-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display also makes for more immersive gaming. Note: Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
