Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 RTX 40 gaming laptops I’d buy over RTX 50

Nvidia RTX 50-series laptops have started rolling out and promise to deliver better performance than previous models. While that might be true, older RTX 40-series laptops can still offer high-end gaming experiences. With the Amazon Big Spring Sale underway, now is the best time to purchase an RTX 40-powered gaming laptop.

I review gaming laptops for a living, and I always look forward to sales events because I can recommend machines to folks and save them money. I’ve searched the internet and found several gaming laptops that will give you the most bang for your buck. If you’re new to PC gaming or want an upgrade, I can help you out.

Here are 7 Nvidia RTX 40 gaming laptop deals I recommend.

7 Nvidia RTX 40-series gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 16 (RTX 4070): was $1,499 now $899 at Best Buy If you want an all-around great laptop to play games at medium settings and 1080p resolution, this RTX 4070-powered HP Victus 16 is a fantastic choice. This is the lowest price we've seen this system selling for, so it's certainly one to buy fast before stock runs out! It packs AMD Ryzen 7 power, alongside that 4070, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lowest price! Asus TUF Gaming A15 (RTX 4050): was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon Coming in just shy of $1,000 during the Big Spring Sales event, this Asus TUF Gaming A15 is worth considering. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. This notebook isn't as powerful as others on this list, but it's not bad for entry-level gaming, especially for multiplayer games with its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display.

Lenovo Legion 5i (RTX 4070): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon This Lenovo Legion 5i packs an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD and even a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate. At $200 off, this is another excellent option for a gaming laptop.

MSI Crosshair 16 (RTX 4070): was $1,859 now $1,580 at Amazon Currently $280 off, this MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop is another excellent option. It sports an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It comes with Windows 11 Pro, too, and it even offers a neat 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 144Hz IPS display.