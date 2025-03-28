RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti gaming laptops available now — live updates and stock checker
Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops are here
RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops will be available to grab today!
The latest laptops equipped with RTX 50-series laptop GPUs from Razer, MSI, Acer and more are set to go on sale from March 28.
Pre-orders are already available to pick up, too, and I'm here to make sure you find the right laptop.
Better yet, we got to test an RTX 5090 gaming laptop, and we have thoughts on its mind-blowing performance.
For now, pre-ordering is still your best option to secure many of the laptops, and you should expect prices to start at $2,899/£2,899 for an RTX 5090-equipped laptop, an RTX 5080 from $2,199/£2,199 and an RTX 5070 Ti from $1,599/£1,599. Although, we're already seeing prices go well beyond these official costs.
Right now, there's stock from major retailers across the U.S. and U.K., and we've rounded up the best places to find your RTX 50-series gaming laptop of choice. If you're ready for a major laptop upgrade, now's the time!
WHERE TO BUY RTX 50 SERIES GAMING LAPTOPS IN USA
- Amazon: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- AntOnline: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Newegg: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
Looking for RTX 50-series gaming laptops from Lenovo and Asus? AntOnline has many laptops available to pre-order right now.
Best Buy already has plenty of listings for many RTX 50-series gaming laptops, including from Acer, Asus and HP.
While not released yet, B&H Photo also has plenty of RTX 50-series laptop listings for pre-order, including from MSI, Lenovo and Gigabyte. You'll find RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 gaming rigs here.
Newegg is showing plenty of gaming laptops equipped with RTX 50-series GPUs already, along with pre-orders on MSI, Asus and Gigabyte machines.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 50 SERIES GAMING LAPTOPS IN UK
- Box: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- eBuyer: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Laptops Direct: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Overclockers UK: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
Box lists plenty of RTX 50-series gaming laptops pre-orders from Asus, Acer and Razer already.
Currys has RTX 50-series gaming laptops from Gigabyte and MSI right now, and they'll be delivered right on April 1.
eBuyer has a few RTX 50-series laptops available to pick up right now, along with plenty of pre-orders on laptops from Asus, Acer and MSI.
While many are still up for pre-orders, you'll find some RTX 50-series gaming laptops ready to grab right now.
Amazon has a Razer Blade 16 with an RTX 5090 ready to pre-order right now, with the laptop being released on March 31.
LIVE: LATEST UPDATES
Here's what gaming on an RTX 5090 laptop is like
We got the chance to test an RTX 5090 gaming laptop, specifically the MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, and with the might of DLSS 4 running Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K resolution, frame rates were through the roof.
DLSS 4 and neural rendering techniques saw games running between 130-150 frames per second (fps) in 4K Ultra settings, and it was mesmerizing. However, we still have some thoughts, especially considering the laptop's $5,000-plus price tag.
Check out our full thoughts on an RTX 5090 laptop, and once you've decided whether to grab one now, check back in for more RTX 50-series gaming laptops.
More at Newegg!
Newegg has plenty of RTX 50-series gaming laptop listings, and while many are set to release between March 31 and April 30, you'll still find a few laptops from Hasee and build-to-order dealer EVOC available right now.
There's this 18-inch HIDevolution EVOC with prices from $3,399, with an Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX CPU and up to an RTX 5090. There's also this Hasee T8 Pro 16 for $2,999 with an Intel i9-14900HX CPU and an RTX 5080, with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. For a more powerful build, you'll find a Hasee T8 Pro 16 with an RTX 5090 for $3,999.
No, they're not exactly big brand names we've come to know, but as options to swipe now, at least they're available. That said, you won't have to wait much longer for more laptops, like this Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 with an RTX 5080 for $3,099 ready to release on March 31.
Available now: MSI Vector 16 HX AI with RTX 5080
Check out Ebuyer in the U.K. to find an MSI Vector 16 HX AI with an RTX 5080 GPU ready to buy! And hey, it even comes with a surprising £70 discount.
It's one of the only gaming laptops available to pick up right now at the retailer, including this MSI Raider 18 HX AI with an RTX 5090 for £4,899 (that comes with a £100 discount). If you're after a laptop right now, check them out!
Somehow, this MSI Vector 16 HX AI with an RTX 5080 already has a £70 discount, and we'll take what we can get. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, an RTX 5080, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Oh, and a 16-inch QHD+ IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Spotted: RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 gaming laptops at Currys
Would you look at that? Currys has RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 gaming laptops ready to pre-order, but if you add them to your basket and purchase, it states they'll be delivered as soon as April 1 on release day.
This includes the HP Omen Max 16 with an RTX 5080 for £2,999, which also comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, it offers a 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate. You can also expect Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.
For a little less, there's the MSI Aorus Master 16 with an RTX 5080 for £2,799 with the same specs. It's far less expensive than the MSI Titan 18 HC Dragon Edition Norse Myth with an RTX 5090, set at a whopping £6,299.
Ready for RTX 50-series gaming laptops?
Welcome! So, with RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops set to be available from March 28, now's the time to search for your next gaming rig. That said, you can still pre-order many gaming laptops from Acer, Asus, Razer, MSI and more right now.
From what I'm seeing right now, laptops like the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 with an RTX 5080 ($3,099) and the MSI Titan 18 HX AI Norse Myth with an RTX 5090 ($5,199) on Newegg will be released on March 31.
However, there are RTX 50-series gaming laptops available right now, including this Hasee T8 Pro AI 16 with an RTX 5080 ($2,999) and this HIDevolution EVOC 18 with an RTX 5090 ($4,199). While I haven't had the chance to try these laptops, it means you can still order an RTX 50-equipped gaming laptop right now.
Stay tuned for more!
