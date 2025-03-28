RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti gaming laptops available now — live updates and stock checker

RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops will be available to grab today!

The latest laptops equipped with RTX 50-series laptop GPUs from Razer, MSI, Acer and more are set to go on sale from March 28.

Pre-orders are already available to pick up, too, and I'm here to make sure you find the right laptop.

Better yet, we got to test an RTX 5090 gaming laptop, and we have thoughts on its mind-blowing performance.

For now, pre-ordering is still your best option to secure many of the laptops, and you should expect prices to start at $2,899/£2,899 for an RTX 5090-equipped laptop, an RTX 5080 from $2,199/£2,199 and an RTX 5070 Ti from $1,599/£1,599. Although, we're already seeing prices go well beyond these official costs.

Right now, there's stock from major retailers across the U.S. and U.K., and we've rounded up the best places to find your RTX 50-series gaming laptop of choice. If you're ready for a major laptop upgrade, now's the time!

WHERE TO BUY RTX 50 SERIES GAMING LAPTOPS IN USA

RTX 50-series gaming laptops: $1,599 at antonline Looking for RTX 50-series gaming laptops from Lenovo and Asus? AntOnline has many laptops available to pre-order right now.

RTX 50-series gaming laptops: $1,599 at BHPhoto While not released yet, B&H Photo also has plenty of RTX 50-series laptop listings for pre-order, including from MSI, Lenovo and Gigabyte. You'll find RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 gaming rigs here.

RTX 50-series gaming laptops: $1,599 at Newegg Newegg is showing plenty of gaming laptops equipped with RTX 50-series GPUs already, along with pre-orders on MSI, Asus and Gigabyte machines.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 50 SERIES GAMING LAPTOPS IN UK

RTX 50-series gaming laptops: £1,599 at Currys Currys has RTX 50-series gaming laptops from Gigabyte and MSI right now, and they'll be delivered right on April 1.

RTX 50-series gaming laptops: £1,599 at Ebuyer eBuyer has a few RTX 50-series laptops available to pick up right now, along with plenty of pre-orders on laptops from Asus, Acer and MSI.

RTX 50-series gaming laptops: £1,599 at Overclockers While many are still up for pre-orders, you'll find some RTX 50-series gaming laptops ready to grab right now.