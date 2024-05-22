Amazon and Walmart have a huge Crocs sale — 19 deals I'd buy from $17

Crocs are some of the most popular footwear for the summer. They're lightweight, keep your feet cool and float on water. And now's a great time to score your perfect pair, thanks to these Crocs sales at Amazon and Walmart.

Right now the Crocs Kadee II Flip Flops on sale from $18 at Amazon. These comfortable sandals are affordable, lightweight and perfect for everything from the streets to the beach. You can also get the Crocs Classic Margaritaville Clogs on sale from $35 at Amazon. These fun Crocs come with a real bottle opener, shot glass and salt shaker. Even if you're not in the mood for a drink, their marbled lime color scheme and glitter heel strap make them eye catching and stylish.

Prices vary by color and size, particularly on Amazon. To get the best deals you'll want to check any different color options that are available in your size. For more, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Skechers sale.

Crocs deals — Best sales now

Crocs Unisex Classic Graphic Clogs: was $54 now from $17 @ Amazon

These clogs come in Crocs' classic style, in a range of graphic prints. They're made of Croslite foam that's supportive and breathable. Certain sizes and colors are on sale from $17. You can get these printed with flowers, dice, strawberries, kiwis and more.

Crocs Unisex Classic Camo Slide Sandals: was $34 now from $18 @ Amazon

Score these Crocs Slide Sandals with an incredible starting price of just $18. They have a unique graphic design that resembles a paint-splattered canvas. They're made of Croslite foam, meaning they're lightweight, comfortable and great for walking on the beach or around the house.

Crocs Women’s Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now from $18 @ Amazon

This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.

Price check: $24 @ Walmart

Crocs Unisex Marbled Clogs: was $54 now from $21 @ Amazon

If you want comfort and fashion, these unisex marbled clogs will give you the wow factor. The new marble Croslite material makes it eye-catching and you can choose from 18 dye clog designs to suit your style. In addition to having a roomy and comfortable fit, these clogs come with a pivoting heel strap for security.

Crocs At Work Unisex Specialist II Vent Clog: was $44 now from $22 @ Amazon

If you work in an industry where you’re always on your feet, these Crocs At Work are exactly what you need. They are solidly constructed, lightweight and roomy for tired feet. In addition, their contoured soles make them super comfortable for those long shifts.

Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip Thong Sandal: was $34 now $29 @ Walmart

Get ready for summer with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the garden or in the water. Walmart has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.

Crocs Unisex Duet Max II Camo Clog: was $64 now from $32 @ Amazon

Snag the Crocs Duet Max II Camo Clogs on sale for $32. These clogs have a rugged midsole, stretch heel strap and Crocs' signature ventilation ports. This deal applies to the Navy/Stucco colorway in sizes 2-6.

Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clogs: was $49 now from $34 @ Amazon

Help your kid stand out from the crowd with these glitter Crocs clogs. They're made of durable Croslite foam that's lightweight and quick to dry. Plus, they can be personalized further with Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Unisex Classic Margaritaville Clogs: was $69 now from $35 @ Amazon

Get these Crocs Classic Margaritaville Clogs on sale from $35 in certain sizes. They feature a lime green marbled color scheme with a blue glitter heel strap. Plus, they come with a functioning bottle opener, shot glass and salt shaker, as well as themed Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Unisex Echo Slide: was $49 now from $37 @ Amazon

As if Crocs couldn't get any more comfortable, these Echo Slides just got a discount. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable and feature a LiteRide deep footbed. The holes along the sides provide ventilation, or can be used to customize your shoes with Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Unisex Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $38 @ Amazon

Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Crocs Toddler & Kids Crocband Clog: was $44 now from $39 @ Walmart

If you’re after a pair of comfy shoes for little feet, these Crocs offer the right support and comfort, and are lightweight enough to run around in. They come in black, navy, citrus, and pink, although prices vary by size and color. You can even customize them further with Jibbitz charms of your choice.

Crocs Women's Literide 360 Pacer: was $64 now from $39 @ Amazon

Crocs doesn't only make clogs. These sneakers offer Crocs' signature Literide Foam insoles and 360 degrees of comfort. They're lightweight, soft and resilient, as you'd expect from a pair of Crocs shoes. Reviews on Amazon also mentioned that they are very breathable and easy to clean.

Crocs Unisex Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $39 @ Amazon

If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.

Crocs Women’s Brooklyn Low Wedges: was $55 now from $39 @ Amazon

These Crocs platform sandals are on sale at Amazon. They have a wedge heel, but are still lightweight and comfortable to wear thanks to Crocs' Croslite foam and deep heel cups.

Crocs Unisex Classic Hello Kitty Clog: was $59 now from $44 @ Amazon

Celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary in style with these Classic Crocs Clogs. Not only do they feature an all-over print depicting Hello Kitty and friends, they also come with eight Jibbitz charms. The heel strap is also stamped with a Hello Kitty logo.

Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Loafer: was $54 now from $46 @ Amazon

These Crocs loafers can be worn from the office right to the beach. They have a durable canvas upper with Croslite foam soles, providing Crocs' signature comfort and support.

Crocs Unisex Echo Clog: was $69 now from $46 @ Amazon

The Crocs Echo are a pair of athletic Crocs shoes. Made of Croslite foam, they feature a LiteRide footbed and have 1.5-inch heels. These shoes are lightweight, easy to clean and quick to dry, too.