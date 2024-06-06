Incredible Amazon sale on Asics running shoes — here's 11 deals I recommend from $49

Asics sneakers are some of the best around, but they can get pricy. Luckily, Amazon just dropped a big Asics sale on some of the brand's most popular shoes.

Make sure not to miss the Asics Men's Gel Nimbus 25 on sale from $90 at Amazon. (The Women's Gel Nimbus 25 are also on sale from $99.) They made our list of the best running shoes for their seriously comfortable, plush design. The newer Asics Gel Nimbus 26 have since released, but the Nimbus 25 are tempting after a discount.

Prices vary by size and color on Amazon, so make sure to check any different color options available in your size for the best deal. For more, see the deals on Adidas sneakers and apparel I'd buy at Amazon.

Asics deals — Best sales now

Asics Women's Gel-Contend 8: was $70 now from $49 @ Amazon

Save on the Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoes for a limited time. They comes in a range of colorways and feature the popular Asics rearfoot GEL technology for ultra bounce cushioning as you move, walk or run.

Price check: $54 @ Asics

Asics Women's Gel-Venture 9: was $75 now from $51 @ Amazon

Score the Asics Women's Gel Venture 9 Running Shoes on sale from $51 at Amazon. These shoes are excellent for trail runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.

Price check: $59 @ Asics

Asics Women's Gel-DS Trainer 26: was $130 now from $56 @ Amazon

The Gel-DS 26 is a lightweight stability shoe designed to perform as both a training and race day shoe. Enhanced with ASICS Flytefoam technology, the trainer offers a soft and responsive ride. Meanwhile, the upper boasts a flexible and soft knit to enhance your overall comfort while getting your strides in.

Asics Men's GT-1000 12: was $100 now from $59 @ Amazon

Save on the GT-1000 12 Running Shoes from Asics. The shoe combines FLYTEFOAM cushioning with LITETRUSS technology for support and integrity. Their mesh upper also improves breathability.

Price check: $89 @ Asics

Asics Men's Gel-Excite 10: was $85 now from $68 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.

Price check: $70 @ Asics

Asics Men's EvoRide 3: was $120 now from $79 @ Amazon

Save on the popular EvoRide 3 Running Shoes, featuring FLYTEFOAM cushioning and an anatomically shaped toe box with GUIDESOLE tech. They include a curved sole design and stiff forefoot to reduce ankle flexion and absorb shock.

Price check: $99 @ Asics

Asics Men's Gel-Cumulus 24: was $130 now from $89 @ Amazon

The Gel-Cumulus 24 offers FF BLAST cushioning for super lightweight impact absorption and its signature GEL Technology cushioning. The shoe also has gender-specific 3D space construction to cater to different compression rates.

Asics Women's GT-2000 11: was $140 now from $89 @ Amazon

Save on the GT-2000 11 running shoe in this sale. The shoe features rearfoot GEL technology and FF Blast tech for supportive cushioning and a responsive rebound.

Price check: $99 @ Asics

Asics Men's Gel Kayano 30: was $160 now $118 @ Amazon

The Asics Gel Kayano 30 are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Deals Editor-in-Chief and runner Louis Ramirez swears by them because they're lightweight, yet provide excellent cushioning and support.

Price check: $119 @ Asics