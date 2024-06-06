Incredible Amazon sale on Asics running shoes — here's 11 deals I recommend from $49
Some of the best Asics running shoes have been slashed in price
Asics sneakers are some of the best around, but they can get pricy. Luckily, Amazon just dropped a big Asics sale on some of the brand's most popular shoes.
Make sure not to miss the Asics Men's Gel Nimbus 25 on sale from $90 at Amazon. (The Women's Gel Nimbus 25 are also on sale from $99.) They made our list of the best running shoes for their seriously comfortable, plush design. The newer Asics Gel Nimbus 26 have since released, but the Nimbus 25 are tempting after a discount.
Prices vary by size and color on Amazon, so make sure to check any different color options available in your size for the best deal. For more, see the deals on Adidas sneakers and apparel I'd buy at Amazon.
Asics deals — Best sales now
Asics Women's Gel-Contend 8: was $70 now from $49 @ Amazon
Save on the Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoes for a limited time. They comes in a range of colorways and feature the popular Asics rearfoot GEL technology for ultra bounce cushioning as you move, walk or run.
Price check: $54 @ Asics
Asics Women's Gel-Venture 9: was $75 now from $51 @ Amazon
Score the Asics Women's Gel Venture 9 Running Shoes on sale from $51 at Amazon. These shoes are excellent for trail runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.
Price check: $59 @ Asics
Asics Women's Gel-DS Trainer 26: was $130 now from $56 @ Amazon
The Gel-DS 26 is a lightweight stability shoe designed to perform as both a training and race day shoe. Enhanced with ASICS Flytefoam technology, the trainer offers a soft and responsive ride. Meanwhile, the upper boasts a flexible and soft knit to enhance your overall comfort while getting your strides in.
Asics Men's GT-1000 12: was $100 now from $59 @ Amazon
Save on the GT-1000 12 Running Shoes from Asics. The shoe combines FLYTEFOAM cushioning with LITETRUSS technology for support and integrity. Their mesh upper also improves breathability.
Price check: $89 @ Asics
Asics Men's Gel-Excite 10: was $85 now from $68 @ Amazon
Amazon has slashed the price of the Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.
Price check: $70 @ Asics
Asics Men's EvoRide 3: was $120 now from $79 @ Amazon
Save on the popular EvoRide 3 Running Shoes, featuring FLYTEFOAM cushioning and an anatomically shaped toe box with GUIDESOLE tech. They include a curved sole design and stiff forefoot to reduce ankle flexion and absorb shock.
Price check: $99 @ Asics
Asics Men's Gel-Cumulus 24: was $130 now from $89 @ Amazon
The Gel-Cumulus 24 offers FF BLAST cushioning for super lightweight impact absorption and its signature GEL Technology cushioning. The shoe also has gender-specific 3D space construction to cater to different compression rates.
Asics Women's GT-2000 11: was $140 now from $89 @ Amazon
Save on the GT-2000 11 running shoe in this sale. The shoe features rearfoot GEL technology and FF Blast tech for supportive cushioning and a responsive rebound.
Price check: $99 @ Asics
Asics Men's Gel Nimbus 25: was $160 now from $90 @ Amazon
Asics has called the Gel Nimbus 25 its "most comfortable running shoe yet" — it has added new PureGEL technology and more of its FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning. Our Asics Gel Nimbus 25 review praised their plush feel underfoot, although we noted that they're best for easy miles.
Price check: $129 @ Asics
Asics Men's Gel Kayano 30: was $160 now $118 @ Amazon
The Asics Gel Kayano 30 are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Deals Editor-in-Chief and runner Louis Ramirez swears by them because they're lightweight, yet provide excellent cushioning and support.
Price check: $119 @ Asics
Asics Men's NOVABLAST 3: was $140 now from $119 @ Amazon
This slick shoe looks stylish, and is more affordable after a discount. Featuring a Jacquard mesh upper, heel stabilizer and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning, you get responsive rebound from a "trampoline-inspired" outsole design.
Price check: $119 @ Asics
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.