Act fast! Take $150 off this powerful mini PC

Geekom makes some of the best mini PCs in the market. We like their PCs because they pack a lot of punch in a small, compact design. They're also user upgradable packing a ton of ports.

For a limited time, you can get the latest Geekom Mini IT13 for just $679 at Geekom. That's $150 off and one of the biggest discounts we've seen from Geekom.

Geekom Mini IT13: was $829 now $679 @ GeekOM

The Geekom Mini IT13 is a compact PC that comes loaded with cutting edge hardware. It features a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, one HDMI port, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. The PC is estimated to ship by the end of May.

Geekom Mini IT13: was £599 now £449 @ GeekOM

If you're located in the UK, you can also get the Geekom Mini IT13 for £449. This config features a Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, one HDMI port, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

Although we've yet to review this model, previous Geekom mini PCs we've tested have won our Editor's Choice award. We've liked them because they're user-upgradeable (RAM and storage) and also provide a lot of value for your dollar.