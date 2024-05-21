Act fast! Take $150 off this powerful mini PC
Save $150 on the Geekom Mini IT13
Geekom makes some of the best mini PCs in the market. We like their PCs because they pack a lot of punch in a small, compact design. They're also user upgradable packing a ton of ports.
For a limited time, you can get the latest Geekom Mini IT13 for just $679 at Geekom. That's $150 off and one of the biggest discounts we've seen from Geekom.
Geekom Mini IT13: was $829 now $679 @ GeekOM
The Geekom Mini IT13 is a compact PC that comes loaded with cutting edge hardware. It features a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, one HDMI port, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. The PC is estimated to ship by the end of May.
Geekom Mini IT13: was £599 now £449 @ GeekOM
If you're located in the UK, you can also get the Geekom Mini IT13 for £449. This config features a Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, one HDMI port, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.
The new Mini IT13 packs a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, one HDMI port, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.
Although we've yet to review this model, previous Geekom mini PCs we've tested have won our Editor's Choice award. We've liked them because they're user-upgradeable (RAM and storage) and also provide a lot of value for your dollar.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.