Act fast! Save 25% on this top-rated password manager for the holidays

Chances are you're doing a lot of online shopping this month. If you want to keep your private data secure, a good password manager is a must. Right now one of the best password managers we've tested is 25% off

Currently, LastPass is taking 25% off all Premium and Family plans. That's one of the biggest percent-off discounts we've seen from LastPass and one of the best LastPass coupon codes.

LastPass password manager: 25% off select plans @ LastPass

LastPass is one of our top password managers because it has a clean and consistent design across platforms and all of the key features you might need. In our LastPass password manager review, we said its simple and consistent interface, strong feature set, and inexpensive price make it an excellent value. As part of the current sale, the Premium plan is $2.25/month ($27 annually), whereas the Families plan is $3/month ($36 annually).

In our LastPass password manager review, we said its simple and consistent interface, strong feature set, and inexpensive Family plan contribute to this password manager's value.

Although there's a free version, LastPass Premium unlocks unlimited device syncing, one-to-many sharing, advanced MFA, 1GB of file storage, emergency access, 1-to-1 support and a host of security-monitoring features. That said, LastPass does offer a 30-day free trial if you want to test out the premium features.

The LastPass Family plan ($36 annually after discount) has all the same features as Premium with unlimited shared folders for up to six users. To run the LastPass browser extensions, you must have Windows 8.1 and later or one of the most recent two versions of macOS, Linux or Chrome OS. There are browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge and Opera, desktop apps for Windows and macOS, and mobile apps for iOS (13.0 or later) and Android (5 or later).