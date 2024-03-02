7 March Madness TV deals to shop this weekend — QLEDs starting from $318

The first games of the NCAA tournament will start on March 19. If you're in the market for a new TV, that means now is the time to buy it and have it delivered to your home.

There are hundreds of TV deals available at any give time, but below I've rounded up the seven best deals you can get right now. This includes discounts on the best budget TV we've tested and our overall favorite TV right now. For more deals this month, make sure to follow our guide to the best March Madness TV sales.

Early March Madness TV deals

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy

Want a new TV, but don't have a big budget? Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes 4K sets in the 50-inch to 55-inch range. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy outside of a major holiday. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $74.

Price check: from $74 @ Amazon | from $118 @ Walmart

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $528 now $348 @ Walmart

This Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It sports a 60Hz panel, but that's on par with the low price. It also has a low latency gaming mode that makes it great for console gamers on a budget.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $558 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $558. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV is the best TV we've tested period. We like it because it packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED review, we said this Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy