7 March Madness TV deals to shop this weekend — QLEDs starting from $318
Save $300 on our overall favorite TV
The first games of the NCAA tournament will start on March 19. If you're in the market for a new TV, that means now is the time to buy it and have it delivered to your home.
There are hundreds of TV deals available at any give time, but below I've rounded up the seven best deals you can get right now. This includes discounts on the best budget TV we've tested and our overall favorite TV right now. For more deals this month, make sure to follow our guide to the best March Madness TV sales.
Early March Madness TV deals
TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy
Want a new TV, but don't have a big budget? Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes 4K sets in the 50-inch to 55-inch range. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy outside of a major holiday. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $74.
Price check: from $74 @ Amazon | from $118 @ Walmart
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $318 @ Walmart
The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, it should still be suitable for most sports fans. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.
Price check: $319 @ Best Buy | $318 @ Amazon
Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $528 now $348 @ Walmart
This Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It sports a 60Hz panel, but that's on par with the low price. It also has a low latency gaming mode that makes it great for console gamers on a budget.
LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $558 @ Walmart
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $558. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
Price check: sold out @ LG
Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon
The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV is the best TV we've tested period. We like it because it packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED review, we said this Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy
Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. You only get a 60Hz screen, but that's a minor gripe on an overall solid TV.
Price check: $899 @ Amazon
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $996 @ Walmart
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for sports fans and gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer mode. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $1,096
55" for $1,396
65" for $1,696
77" for $2,496
83" for $3,796
