5 best Super Bowl TV deals I'd buy right now — snag an 85-inch QLED for just $797

Super Bowl 2025 is still a few weeks out, but if you're hoping to watch this year's game on a new TV — now is the time to shop. Retailers just launched their first round of TV deals and there are plenty of opportunities to save on the best TVs we've tested.

One of the best early deals right now can be found at Amazon, which has the Hisense 55-inch U8 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV on sale for $798. What makes this such an epic deal is that we called this Editor's Choice TV one of the best mid-range Mini-LED TVs on the market. Additionally, it's a steal at this price.

If you want a massive TV on a modest budget, Amazon also has the TCL 85-inch Q65 4K QLED TV on sale for $797. That's the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. Below I've rounded up the five best early Super Bowl TV deals you can buy. For more discounts, check out my roundup of the best Super Bowl TV deals right now.

Best Super Bowl TV sales

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $312 now $269 at Amazon TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

LG 55" B3 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.