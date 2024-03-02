5 epic phone deals to shop this weekend — up to $750 off Samsung, Apple, more

If ever there was a good time to buy a new phone, now would be it. The major smartphone manufacturers have unveiled their latest flagships and we've tested all of them ranking our favorite models in our best phones guide.

We're also seeing a lot of aggressive phone deals from retailers and carriers alike. Below I've rounded up the five best smartphone sales you can get right now. From a free iPhone 15 Pro to $750 off the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra — here are your best bets right now.

Best smartphone deals right now

iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers adding a new line can get the iPhone 15 Pro for free (up to $1,000 off) when you trade in any old phone. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone a compact powerhouse. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.

Price check: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness, and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: $1,299 @ Amazon | $1,299 @ Best Buy

OnePlus 12R: up to $450 off w/ trade-in @ OnePlus

The OnePlus 12R is one of the top midrange phones we've tested. In our OnePlus 12R review, we said it delivers outstanding performance and record-setting battery life (18:42) for an amazingly low price. It features a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also sports 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro rear camera lenses as well as a 16MP front camera lens. Trade in any phone in any condition and you'll get $100 off. Otherwise, you'll get up to $450 off with an eligible trade. Additionally, students can get 5% off the 16GB/256GB model.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

Pixel 8: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the Pixel 8 for free with select unlimited plans and new line. It features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people.

Price check: $699 @ Best Buy