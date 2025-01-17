19 best early Super Bowl deals — save big on TVs, air fryers, coolers and more

The Super Bowl is still a few weeks out — but if you're hosting a party, heading to a tailgate or just hoping to stock up on game day essentials, you've come to the right place. This weekend boasts tons of sales on everything you need for the ultimate viewing experience.

Looking to upgrade your TV for the big game? One of the best early deals right now can be found at Amazon, which has the Hisense 55-inch U8 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV on sale for $798. More interested in the Super Bowl snacks? I'm right there with you. Topping our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is now 25% off and is the perfect sidekick for frying up your favorites.

When it comes to game day deals, there's plenty more to explore, including audio, grill and cooler deals. So don't wait — stock up on everything you need for the big game today. Plus, check out extensive guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals, as well as how to watch the Super Bowl.

TV Deals

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $312 now $269 at Amazon TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

LG 55" 4K QNED TV: was $746 now $596 at Walmart This QNED TV offers rich color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced a8 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and HDMI 2.1 ports.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

LG 65" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $998 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but it's still one of the best values around. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. In our LG B3 OLED review we said it offers strong color, low input lag, and a bevy of features. Noteworthy features include two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Kitchen Appliance Deals

Crock-Pot 7 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker: was $49 now $34 at Amazon From soup and chili to a 7-pound roast, this 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve up a delicious meal, dip or appetizer at your gathering. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful to host, since you won't have to hover over the meal the whole time. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings — the perfect apps for your Super Bowl party. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Homemade pizzas for the Super Bowl? That's a total touchdown in my book. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. To learn more about it, read our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review.

Cooler Deals

Coleman Classic Series Insulated Portable Cooler: was $84 now $74 at Amazon Whether you're heading to the campground or the tailgate, this 70 qt cooler is sure to come in handy. It's insulated for multi-day ice retention and can hold up to 100 cans and up to 250 pounds. It's also equipped with heavy-duty wheels and an easy-tow handle, so you can simply bring it where it needs to go.

Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler: was $250 now $200 at Amazon If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.

Yeti Roadie 60: was $450 now $360 at Amazon Looking for a cooler that you can easily wheel around? This YETI Roadie the perfect find — especially right now since it rarely goes on sale. It can hold everything from wine bottles and soda cans to a whole watermelon.

Magic Chef 23.4" Beverage Cooler: was $539 now $458 at The Home Depot If you fancy a cold beverage from the comfort of your home, the Magic Chef 23.4-inch cooler can hold up to 154 (12 oz.) cans for you. Adjustable shelves mean you can switch up your drinks from bottles to sodas. Plus, this model doubles as a built-in or freestanding model.

Audio Deals

JBL Flip 5: was $129 now $86 at Walmart Perfect for your Super Bowl party, the Flip 5 is a portable powerhouse. It offers a powerful, well-rounded sound profile. Thanks to its massive passive bass radiators on either side, it also pumps out some very deep bass — great for getting a party started. 12 hours of battery life keeps that party going.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 at Amazon The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.