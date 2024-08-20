11 early Labor Day deals you can get now — shop my favorite finds from $14
Labor Day deals I'm already adding to my cart
Labor Day weekend is less that two weeks away — which means early shopping is topping our agendas! Whether you're looking to take advantage of the sales leading up to the holiday or you're just window shopping, I've rounded up a few of my favorite early Labor Day sales.
One of my favorite early deals is the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress, which is now 40% off. You can also snag some stylish Crocs for the low price of $14 or you can get an Apple iPad Mini for $120 off. Check out the rest of my favorite pre-Labor Day deals that I've already added to my shopping cart.
Best early Labor Days deals
Crocs Women's Baya II Slide: was $29 now $14 @ Crocs
The best of Crocs basics gets an upgrade! These stylish women's Crocs slides are on sale from $14. Made of Croslite foam, they offer Crocs' signature comfort. The raised nubs on the footbed are billed to give a "massage-like feel."
Echo Pop: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.
Cooluli Mini Fridge: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
This Cooluli mini fridge is super-cute, and can hold four cans as well as having room for extra snacks like a bar of chocolate. It can also be used to store skincare and beauty products. It comes in several fun color options (even including cow print!)
Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover (Men's): was $229 now $113 @ REI
Super stylish and ultra comfortable, this versatile pullover will bring you from cool summer nights right into crisp fall days. It's windproof, water-repellant and its box quilting design creates effective heat trapping to keep you nice and warm.
Allen + Roth Emerald Cove 2-Piece Wicker Patio Set: was $682 now $272 @ Lowe's
This Allen + Roth Emerald Cove 2-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set is a popular choice at Lowe's, and it's easy to see why. This weather proof set comes with a loveseat and a coffee table, and is perfect to add a place to chat to your patio or garden.
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon
Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the Sony WH-1000XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market.
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven: was $329 now $265 @ Amazon
This toaster oven from Ninja was one of the best we tested. It claims to rival a full-size convection oven and in our Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven review we saw little reason to disagree. It bakes and roasts well, makes perfect toast, and you can cook on multiple levels at once, which is very useful. The controls are all contained on the handle, saving you space, and the accessories are dishwasher-safe too.
8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was $699 now $499 @ Nectar
40% off! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's latest sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $499 (was $599) or the queen for $649 (was $1,099).
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16" 2K Touchscreen Laptop: was $1,049 now $679 @ Best Buy
Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thin.
LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $797 @ Best Buy
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide.