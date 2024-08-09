11 amazing deals for your dorm room — my top picks on bedding, appliances and more from $7

College is expensive, but decorating your dorm room doesn't have to be. With back to school sales in full swing across multiple retailers, it's easy to find great deals on decor, appliances, and other gadgets that'll help your dorm room feel like home.

After scouring the web, I've found 11 of the best deals for your dorm, from a 32-inch Insignia Fire TV for just $99 to binge your favorite shows after class to more practical items, like a clever laundry backpack for only $33 or this Midea mini fridge/freezer slashed to $129 to help you save money on takeout.

Whether you're going into your first or last year of living in a dorm, there's bound to be something here that'll improve your quality of life and make your dorm-living experience loads better. Keep scrolling to see all of my top 11 dorm deals, or check out our guides to the best back to school sales and dorm room essentials for more ideas.

Best dorm deals for relaxing

Weighted Sleep Mask: was $16 now $12 @ Amazon

You can put up a blackout curtain to block out your dorm building’s outside lights, but what if your roomie needs to study and you have an early class the next day? That’s when you’ll be thankful for this sleep mask, lightly weighted for relaxing pressure that’ll help you quickly fall asleep.

Comforter and Sheet Set: was $99 now $46 @ Target

Finding a good betting set to fit Twin XL dorm beds can be a pricey endeavor, but Target knocks over 50% off this all-in-one set that includes a plush, microfiber comforter in a solid color and matching sheets and pillowcases. It’s everything you’ll need to be cozy and comfy in your bed.

32” Insignia Fire TV: was $169 now $99 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on a small Fire TV for your dorm, equipped with support for all the popular streaming apps, Apple AirPlay, and voice control via the included Alexa Voice Remote. This 1080p TV also features an LED-backlit LCD screen, DTS TruSurround audio, and three HDMI ports.

Best dorm deals for studying

Clip Table Lamp: was $11 now $7 @ Target

Save an extra $4 on this already budget-friendly clip-on table lamp. You’ll be able to move targeted light around the room with ease, from your desk to your side table or upper bunk. This lamp comes with an LED bulb included, but if you opt for one of the best smart bulbs instead, you can set schedules and adjust its brightness and color temperature.

LAPGEAR Lap Desk: was $49 now $32 @ Amazon

Many dorm rooms come with a desk as basic furniture, but when your traditional desk starts to feel stagnant, a lap desk like this one can help freshen up your creativity from a new spot. You can set up shop on your bed, or even take the lap desk outside to get some work done on the quad.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon

This deal slashes a staggering $170 off the Beats Studio Pro headphones, decked out with fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) to help you focus on studying when your roommate or students outside are being too noisy. Plus, they’re wireless, so you can take them with you to a library, coffee shop, or back home during a weekend visit and bring those ANC benefits with you.

Best dorm deals for keeping clean

CleverMade Laundry Backpack: was $39 now $33 @ Amazon

Laundry is an unfortunate part of dorm life, even if you have the luxury of bringing your dirty clothes and towels back home to wash on the weekends. This laundry bag backpack makes things easier, allowing you to throw dirty clothes in during the week and toss it on your back when you’re ready to do laundry. No more awkwardly toting a laundry basket back and forth.

BLUEAIR Air Purifier: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

Dorm rooms aren’t known for having the best ventilation, so the air can get sticky and smelly really fast. Save $25 on this popular air purifier to quickly and quietly detox the air in your dorm room. With its HEPASilent dual filtration tech, it can remove dust, pollen, cooking odors, and even viruses and bacteria.

Best dorm deals for cooking

Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

If your dorm allows an electric kettle, it’s a great little appliance to have on hand. Take $5 off this electric kettle from Hamilton Beach, and you’ll be able to boil water for tea, coffee, or instant meals like ramen. You can even cook rice or oats in many electric kettles.

Kenmore Microwave: was $79 now $49 @ Target

Dorms typically don’t allow cooktops or hot plates, but most let you have a microwave, which is a surprisingly versatile cooking tool. You can make a mug brownie, scrambled eggs, or a ‘baked’ potato via the microwave, as well as heat up frozen dinners if you have a mini fridge with a freezer in your room.