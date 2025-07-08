Amazon slashes prices on Back to School essentials for Prime Day — heres's 17 deals I'd grab from $7
College gear that makes the grade, without flunking your budget
Prime Day — Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year — is here, and it’s the perfect time to stock up on everything you need for college.
Whether you’re heading into your freshman year or returning to campus, I’ve rounded up 17 of the best Prime Day deals on college essentials to help you save big on your dorm setup, tech support and everyday must-haves.
Plus, Amazon is also running a huge off to college sale alongside Prime Day, and several of the picks in our roundup are part of this back-to-college haul — so you’re getting even more bang for your buck.
Top Amazon Deals
This lightweight, collapsible hamper is perfect for dorm life. It pops open to hold a full load of laundry and folds flat when not in use. Sturdy handles make trips to the laundry room easier, while the round shape saves space in tight corners.
This compact vanity mirror is perfect for dorm desks or bathroom counters. It features 1x and 15x magnification, a 360° swivel, and a clear acrylic frame that blends into any space.
Perfect for dorms, these damage-free wall hooks let you hang bags, towels, or keys without leaving a mark. Each holds up to 5 lbs, and they come with 12 adhesive strips for easy setup and removal. A must-have for organizing tight spaces without risking your deposit.
Ideal for dorms, gyms, or beach days, this 2-pack of mesh shower caddies offers plenty of space for all your essentials. Each tote features 8 pockets, a reinforced base for durability, and quick-drying mesh that resists mildew. Lightweight, foldable, and built to last.
A sturdy, stylish pick for dorm desks, this metal lamp features a flexible gooseneck for perfect lighting angles and an easy-access switch on the base. It’s eye-caring, lightweight, and compact, ideal for late-night study sessions without disturbing your roommate.
Perfect for dorm life, this plug adds Alexa voice control to anything from a desk lamp to a coffee maker. Just connect it to Wi-Fi, no hub needed, and upgrade your basic electronics with scheduling and hands-free control. A simple, affordable smart upgrade for any student setup.
Upgrade your dorm bed with this luxe sheet set from UGG. It includes a Twin XL fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillow sham — all soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic. Designed to stay cool and cozy all night, with deep pockets to fit dorm mattresses perfectly. Machine washable for easy care.
This viral tumbler keeps drinks cold (or hot) for hours thanks to double-wall insulation. The rotating lid features a straw slot, drink opening, and full-cover top for leak resistance. Made from 90% recycled stainless steel, it’s durable, dishwasher-safe, and fits in most cup holders.
This ultra-light tote is built for busy campus life, with a padded laptop sleeve, 40oz tumbler holder, and trolley sleeve for travel. The 20L interior holds books, clothes, or gym gear, while multiple pockets keep everything organized. Stylish, practical, and easy to carry all day.
This gel-infused memory foam topper adds instant comfort to dorm mattresses, whether you're reviving an old one or softening a too-firm bed. It contours to your body for pressure relief and helps regulate temperature as you sleep. Just unroll and let it expand.m
This compact smart fan is perfect for dorm rooms. It’s quiet, cools your whole space fast, and can be controlled with your phone or voice using Alexa. Whether you're studying, sleeping, or just trying to beat the heat, it keeps the air fresh without taking up much space.
This model took the best overall spot in our air fryer buying guide and for good reason. It’s fast, compact, and incredibly versatile, handling everything from crispy fries to roasted veggies and tender chicken. With a 5-quart nonstick basket and low-profile design, it’s ideal for dorms and small kitchens.
The Beats Solo 4 deliver powerful sound, up to 50 hours of battery life, and a foldable, ultra-light design that’s ideal for campus life. With USB-C and 3.5mm support, they’re great for both wireless and wired listening. As mentioned in our review, you get "a host of high-end features and great battery life" at half the price.
This is the best overall Keurig coffee maker we’ve tested. It features a full-size drip brewer on one side and a classic K-Cup pod system on the other — perfect for busy mornings or quick single cups between classes. And, as an added bonus, it brews hot and iced coffee.
A perfect pick for campus life, the latest Kindle Paperwhite stores thousands of books in one lightweight, waterproof device — ideal for commuting, study sessions, or winding down without distractions. The glare-free screen reads like real paper, and the battery lasts up to 12 weeks.
Perfect for tight quarters, this compact dehumidifier was our guide’s pick for best budget model. With app control, you can track moisture levels and receive full-tank alerts on your phone. Quiet, efficient, and compact, this dehumidifer makes musty dorm air a thing of the past.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X earned strong early praise in our hands-on, and it’s easy to see why. With a sleek, ultra-slim design, all-day battery life, and smart AI-powered performance, it’s a student-ready pick built for the semester ahead. As noted in our review, it’s "a great cheap system — it could be one of the best laptops, period."
