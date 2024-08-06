19 dorm room essentials every college student needs — and where to get them

Moving into a dorm room is no easy task. Aside from adding your own personal taste and style to your space, you also need to ensure you have all the items necessary for a successful year ahead. But don't stress — we've done the heavy lifting for you!

Whether you're a freshman who is starting from scratch or a senior who just needs to update their decor, you've come to the right place. From desk lamps and storage carts to electric kettles and vacuums, we've compiled a list of dorm room must-haves to help you feel right at home.

Check out these 19 dorm room items I'd recommend for any college student. (For more ideas, also be sure to check out our back to school sales guide).

Best Dorm Essentials 2024

Mainstays LED Desk Lamp: $7 @ Walmart

Perfect for late night study sessions, this LED desk lamp will light up your workspace, while also holding small items in its convenient catch all base. Its integrated LED bulb, which has a simple on and off switch, lasts up to 12,000 hours, making it a long-lasting and energy-efficient lighting solution for your dorm room.

Minetom USB Fairy String Lights: was $17 now $13 @ Amazon

Would it truly be a dorm room without some string lights? Give your room a little cozy atmosphere with these twinkle lights that come with a remote and power adapter. You'll easily be able to turn the lights on and off and there are even different lighting effects to choose from. They are easy to hang and you can also shape them how you'd like thanks to the wire's flexible design.

Faux Shearling Bed Rest: $20 @ Target

Unwind after classes with this simple bed rest pillow that boasts a luxurious shearling exterior. The pillow will help provide you upright support and comfort while you're sitting back and relaxing. It also has a handle on top for easy transporting around your dorm or bringing it along to a friend's room.

Wavy Blocks Towel: $29 @ West Elm

Available in five different retro colors, these towels are soft, long-lasting and made of 100% cotton. They're also absorbent and quick-drying, making them ideal for everyday use. Plus, their groovy wave pattern will ensure no one mistakes your towel for theirs (even thought they might want to).

Bissell Featherweight Stick: was $33 now $29 @ Amazon

Powerful, convenient and easy to store, this Bissell Featherweight Stick vacuum is the optimal choice for a dorm room. Not only is it extremely affordable, it also has great suction on hard floors, carpets and area rugs — so if you're unsure what kind of floors to expect in your dorm, this vacuum will get the job done regardless. The versatile cleaning machine also converts into a handheld vacuum and includes a crevice tool to reach difficult spaces.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows (Set of 2): $39 @ Amazon

This pillow duo is a great pick when it comes to affordable pillows under $50. Its plush, polyseter feel provides great value and comfort, and suits back, front, and side sleepers. They also come in different sizes and colors, but be aware that you can't buy the pillows individually.

COSORI Speed-Boil Electric Tea Kettle: $39 @ Amazon

Every college kid knows that you're probably going to need to boil water for your late-night, instant ramen. That's why this electric kettle is a total necessity for your dorm room. This high-quality kettle made by Cosori features a blue LED indicator light to let you know when your water is ready. It also boils your water in 3-7 minutes — so you can also make your morning coffee, tea and oatmeal in no time.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState: $45 @ Amazon

Ranked as one of our best water bottles in 2024, the Stanley Quencher's double-walled insulation keeps iced drinks cold for 48 hours and chilled drinks cold for 12, which is pretty impressive. Stanley tumblers come in a range of colors and sizes too, so there's no shortage of options. It's the perfect tumbler to have with you in your dorm and tote around campus.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

This coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler. Its a great alternative to spending money on campus coffee.

HP DeskJet 2855e Printer: was $84 now $59 @ Amazon

The small, lightweight HP DeskJet 2855e offers an attractive set of basic features for an attractive price. The multifunction printer copies, scans and faxes, and you can seamlessly link it the HP app on your smartphone. With a 60-sheet input tray, its compact design makes it the perfect addition to a college dorm.

Mulberry Silk Bundle: was $88 now $63 @ Brooklinen

Whether you want to shield your eyes from the morning sun or your roommate's desk lamp that has been shining bright all night, this luxurious silk sleep mask bundle is the way to go. The second part of the bundle is a silk pillowcase that protects skin and hair from friction damage while you sleep. Both items are naturally cool to the touch while also possessing a breathable yet insulating fabric, which makes it great for all seasons. (I personally own the mask, and I can't sleep without it — that's how good it is).

Lucid 3 Inch Mattress Topper Twin: $67 @ Amazon

It's no secret that dorm mattresses are notoriously uncomfortable, which is why a mattress topper is essential. This Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper comes in three different height options (2", 3", or 4") and is great for side sleepers who need pressure relief. Reviewers for our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review were also impressed with its ventilated design that added some great temperature control.

Tangkula Full Length Over The Door Mirror: was $129 now $64 @ Target

Save space and check your outfit of the day with this full-length mirror that you can hang on the wall or over your door. Mounting screws and hanging hooks are included in the package.

KCC Faux Fur Desk Chair: $99 @ Amazon

Stylish and functional, this comfy desk chair is upholstered with luxurious faux fur, has adjustable seat height and can also rotate. You'll stay comfortable and relaxed while you do homework or study, thanks to the chair's ergonomic design and spine support. The chair is easy to assemble and can be put together in about 15 minutes.

Dorm Foldable Wooden Desk Hutch: $99 @ Pottery Barn Teen

Make the most of your minimal dorm space with this versatile desk hutch. You can store or display all your decor, books and photos on the two shelves, keeping all your belongings transparent and organized. The shelving system also folds up for easy transport and storage.

WiiM Wake-up Light: $129 @ Amazon

Wake up on the right side of the bed thanks to this all-in-one wake up light, sound machine and alarm clock with built-in Alexa. You can set up your wake up routine your way by choosing your favorite song, controlling the light and more. You even choose to wake up to the news or a weather report. At night, the device can provide a a bedside reading light and you can also calm your mind and fall asleep to soothing sounds. Control the device with the on-device buttons, the user-friendly WiiM Light App or your voice via Alexa. With this machine, you'll fall asleep easier and wake up to a better day.

Weighted Throw: $129 @ Pottery Barn Teen

Give yourself a little extra security and comfort with this weighted blanket that weighs eight pounds and will help you get a good night's sleep. Engineered to fit like a gentle hug, the ultra soft blanket may even help relieve some of those pre-exam nerves or home sickness. The blanket is also machine washable.

Rolling 5-Drawer Cart: was $169 now $135 @ Pottery Barn Teen

This versatile storage solution is great for clothes, accessories, toiletries and much more. The rolling cart helps you keep all your belongings close by, moveable and organized with its 5 separate fabric front drawers. It comes in two additional colors, oat and onyx.