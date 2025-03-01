I’ve reviewed tons of kitchen products — these are the 5 I actually use

Since starting my role as a reviews writer here at Tom’s Guide, I’ve reviewed a steady stream of around 2-3 homes products a week. I’ve got my hands on some of the best Instant Pots, including the Wi-Fi enabled multi-cooker I’ll discuss later, and a range of Nutribullets, which I think are the best blenders around today.

Not just those gadgets — I’ve also played with the best air fryers, and best electric kettles, including two specialty coffee and tea kettles. And possibly my favorite part of all — I’ve got stuck in with all of the best coffee makers, and consumed a horrendous amount of coffee. Sorry, cardiologists.

But even though I've used so many kitchen gadgets I've lost count, I only reach for a select few on a daily basis. One of my favorite appliances isn't mentioned here, my beloved De'Longhi La Specialista Opera, but that doesn't mean it's not my favorite espresso machine — it's just in a league of its own.

I've laid out the five products I still use every day, which I hope will help you cut through the noise and find the best gear for your kitchen.

Instant Pot Pro Plus

Instant Pot Pro Plus: $199 at Amazon The Pro Plus is so user-friendly. You only need to chuck in your ingredients, start the Pro Plus from your phone, and you'll have a delicious and nutritious meal in minutes. I have pressure cooked one pot pastas in under 10 minutes, and made ten servings of chili in 30.

I don’t know what I’d do without my Instant Pot Pro Plus — I use this at least three times a week. I meal-prep multiple servings at a time, and this multi-cooker helps me cook large quantities without laboring over a stove. Somewhat surprisingly, I can even control the Pro Plus from my phone!

What makes it so good?

(Image credit: Future)

Remote cooking

Meals in 10 minutes, rice in 1 minute

NutriBoost for ultimate healthy food

Instant Pot makes loads of great products, but there's a reason the Pro Plus is my favorite. Being able to check on my food from another room is so reassuring — I just have to get out my phone. The Instant Pot app notifies me when the Pro Plus is releasing steam, and I don't even have to be connected to my home Wi-Fi to use the remote features, meaning I can monitor my dinner from the office.

(Image credit: Future)

If, like me, you're short on time but don't want to sacrifice healthy homemade meals, I can't recommend the Instant Pot Pro Plus more. It's an utter lifesaver, and means I never go hungry, even when I really, really can't be bothered to cook.

Nutribullet Pro 900W

Nutribullet Pro 900W: $99 at Amazon The Nutribullet Pro 900W is a personal blender, perfect for making smoothies and sauces. I use this blender every day for my morning smoothie, and it turns ice into liquid in mere seconds. On top of that, this model comes with sippy lids and blending cups with handles.

The Nutribullet Pro 900W is probably the joint-top-most-used gadget in my whole kitchen. My boyfriend and I both drink an unholy amount of smoothies, so there’s nothing better than the Nutribullet Pro 900W to help us live our best healthy lives.

What makes it so good?

(Image credit: Future)

Reliable and powerful

Capable of making smoothies, dips, sauces, soups

Comes with sippy lids and handled cups

Some blenders are lackluster. Some blenders are weak. Some blenders are counter-intuitive. But not the Nutribullet Pro 900W. This fantastic blender can make hummus in seconds, and delightfully thick fruit mixture perfect for smoothie bowls. I rarely need to add extra liquid, even when I'm pushing the Nutribullet Pro 900W to the brink.

(Image credit: Future)

Other blenders can only make watery smoothies, but not this one. I had my last Nutribullet from 2016-2024, and now my parents use it because I got an upgrade. If you only buy one blender, make it the Nutribullet Pro 900W.

Hario V60 Dripper

Hario V60 Dripper: $13 at Amazon At time of writing, the Hario V60 Dripper is $13, but I've seen it go as low as $9. This is a simple, manual coffee dripper that makes perfect coffees time and time again. All you need is freshly-ground, high quality coffee, a coffee kettle, and a mug, and you're good to go.

When I want a quick, simple coffee, I always look to my Hario V60 Dripper. As much as I love espresso drinks, sometimes I’m just in the mood for an easy pour-over coffee, and my V60 never lets me down.

What makes it so good?

(Image credit: Future)

Simple, easy-to-use, quick-to-master

Compostable, cheap paper filters

Compatible with most mugs

I use the Hario V60 Dripper almost every day when I want a quick and easy coffee. Although I love my De'Longhi La Specialista Opera espresso machine, sometimes I've got an insatiable hankering for a black coffee, and when I do, there's nothing like the Hario V60.

Its filters are compostable and just 9 cents per filter. I mastered the V60 in just a few days with the help of the best coffee scales, which enabled me to measure the specific ratio of coffee:water.

(Image credit: Future)

For people who love the pure taste of coffee, I can't recommend the Hario V60 enough. It's a whizz to use, super easy to clean up, and the best part? It's only around $10.

Philips 2000 Series air fryer

Philips 2000 Series air fryer: $95 at Amazon The Philips 2000 Series air fryer is, hands-down, the best air fryer I've ever used. It cooks everything at the speed of light and reduces grease without sacrificing moistness. And the best part? Of course the little window that lets me watch my fries crisp, like my own personal entertainment.

Although it’s only been a couple of weeks since I unboxed my Philips 2000 Series air fryer, I’ve loved every minute of it. I can’t stop, won’t stop, watching my food through the little window.

What makes it so good?

(Image credit: Future)

Basket window to prevent burned food

Grease reduction tech

Rapid cooking

When I was testing this air fryer, I cooked a whole chicken (2.3 pounds!) in just 38 minutes. I was so shocked that I had to check it with my cooking thermometer in three separate places. Although it felt like a truth to ridiculous to be believed, the thermometer doesn't lie.

I also cooked fries from scratch in just 18 minutes, and frozen salmon in 10 minutes. Every time I use this air fryer, I'm gobsmacked at how fast and efficient it is. If I didn't have my Philips 2000 Series air fryer and my Instant Pot Pro Plus, my life would be 100 times more difficult.

Ninja Precision Temperature kettle

Ninja Precision Temperature kettle: $89 at Ninjakitchen As I said in my 5* review of this kettle, this is the only electric kettle you'll ever need. There's nothing that comes close to the Precision Temperature — it heats water to specific temperatures in 5° intervals, and can boil 1 cup of water in just 50 seconds.

As someone who drinks an embarrassing amount of tea and coffee, I need my kettle to be good. Thankfully, I’ve got a stellar one: the Ninja Precision Temperature kettle. This handy appliance has never let me down,

What makes it so good?

(Image credit: Future)

Rapid boil — 1 cup in 50 seconds

Precision heating, from 104°F-212°F

6 presets

I'm not just a coffee nerd — I'm also a semi-experimental home chef (I remind myself of the time I almost poisoned my boyfriend with triple-Scotch-Bonnet chili con carne).

So I need a versatile kettle that can make excellent specialty drinks and also be the best kitchen assistant around. Thankfully, my beloved Ninja Precision Temperature kettle always has my back. It can boil 1 cup of water in just 50 seconds and takes under 5 minutes to boil its entire 60-ounce capacity.

(Image credit: Future)

Whether I'm cooking pasta and need to boil water quickly, or preparing gallons of soup in my Instant Pot, the Ninja Precision Temperature kettle always makes light work of the task.

When I'm making specialty drinks, I can heat water to the exact degree required by my drink. For example, some ceremonial-grade matchas require 140°F and most coffee requires 200°F.

I've reviewed well over fifty kitchen appliances now, but these are the five that have earned a permanent place in my home. There's no need to own multiple blenders, or a horde of kettles — you only need one perfect product.

I can never go wrong with these select few gadgets.