LG G3 OLED TV hands-on at CES 2023

Here's our first impressions of the new LG G3 OLED TV, LG's most premium 4K OLED TV for 2023.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The LG G3 OLED TV is LG’s most premium 4K OLED TV for 2023, promising top-of-the-line OLED evo performance in a gallery-worthy package. Despite ditching the lineup's "Gallery Series" branding, the set stands out as the company’s brightest-ever OLED TV, introducing improvements over the LG G2 OLED TV (its predecessor).

Packing the new Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor, the LG G3 OLED TV could deliver a full-fledged smart TV experience while also benefiting from up to a 70% brighter overall picture than non-evo OLED TVs. The latest "evo" experience also includes WebOS 23, offering a handful of improvements to content navigation and settings controls.

That said, much of the LG G3 OLED TV’s ultimate success will be determined by our lab tests and hours of watching. In the meantime, here are our first impressions from our LG G3 OLED TV hands-on demo at CES 2023.

There is no official LG G3 OLED TV price and release date yet, but based on precedent, these details should be announced around early spring. A few weeks after that, the LG G3 OLED TV, along with the new LG C3 OLED TV and LG B3 OLED TV, should become available to purchase.

Since this is the top-shelf 4K OLED TV, expect the G3 to be among the priciest sets we’ll review this year. For reference, the 65-inch LG G2 OLED TV was priced at $2,999 before being discounted for OLED TV deals.

LG G3 OLED TV design

The LG G3 OLED TV might not be considered a Gallery Series TV like its predecessor, but it maintains a premium design you won’t find on other LG OLED TVs. A sleek metallic bezel frames the TV, while a zero gap mount design lets the set hang as flush to the wall as we’ve ever seen.

As with previous versions of this TV, LG’s proprietary wall mount comes included. If you’d like to stand the TV up (meaning, not hang it on the wall) you’ll need to purchase feet separately. Still, this is a TV designed to be mounted.

The LG G3 OLED TV's Magic Remote (Image credit: Future)

In terms of notable ports, the LG G3 OLED TV has 4 HDMI 2.1 inputs as well as an ATSC 3.0 tuner for 4K over-the-air broadcasts in the markets where NextGen TV is available.

LG G3 OLED TV performance

The LG G3 OLED TV's performance is powered by its Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor, which drives the TV’s picture reproduction across all content. Since this TV promises high levels of brightness for an OLED TV, brightness and blooming control will be the main things we look at during testing. LG’s OLED TVs have a history of strong performance, but we’ll need to see how the G3 stacks up nonetheless — and if it’s truly much brighter than other OLED TVs on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to color accuracy and color space reproduction, we’ll also test lag times. Similarly, LG’s OLED TVs have a reputation for some of the best gaming TVs, but we’ll have to see how the G3 scores. While it’s outfitted with the latest gaming technologies, the C series is usually our preferred LG OLED for gamers.

LG G3 OLED TV new smart features

The LG G3 OLED TV runs WebOS 23, which features a slightly redesigned home screen that doesn’t make you scroll down as much to navigate your favorite streaming services. There’s also new 'quick cards' that help you find content outside of TV shows such as gaming, home office and smart home options. There’s even a dynamic sports card that can update with live scores from your favorite teams.

(Image credit: Future)

In our hands-on session, the new quick settings menu stood out the most out of all the new smart features. This menu lets you customize which settings you want to be able to access quickly, without fully interrupting what you’re watching on screen. For example, this way you won't need to click 7 times to get to the important OLED care settings, if you're worried about burn-in.

This menu also makes it easy to switch your picture mode, and one of the new picture mode options in WebOS 23 is the personalized picture wizard. This feature lets you discover your preferences for picture settings with a "pick this or that" type of setup. The TV’s AI will analyze your choices to establish your ideal picture settings.

LG G3 OLED TV outlook

Though there wasn't much room for improvement over the LG G2 OLED TV, the LG G3's promise of increased brightness paired with seemingly-useful WebOS upgrades have the makings of one of the best TVs of the year.

Of course, we'll need to conduct a full LG G3 OLED TV review in our lab before coming to any conclusions. Stay tuned for updates about price and release dates as the information becomes available. For now, you can find the LG G2 and LG C2 OLED TV on sale if you're looking to buy a new OLED TV now.