LG’s wireless M3 OLED TV just got a price — here's what you'll pay

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs you can buy, but its latest one that ditches HDMI cables may be one of the most groundbreaking TVs you can buy.

It's called the LG M3 OLED TV and while this massive 97-inch OLED TV will certainly have an impressive display, it’s what you can’t see that will really impress you. To wit, the M3 uses an innovative new wireless solution to beam a signal from a box on one side of the room to a 'wireless' TV on the other.

At least for this year's model, LG hasn’t found a way to ditch the power cable like the Displace OLED TV , but it has managed to become the perfect TV for those concerned about cable management thanks to its Zero Connect Box.

The LG M3 OLED’s Zero Connect Box, according to LG, can handle speeds of more than 5Gbps — a truly astonishing number.

This box allows you to plug in all your favorite streaming devices or your favorite gaming console and then stream it wirelessly to your TV all at 4K/120Hz. It has support for HDMI 2.1, USB, coaxial cable, ethernet and Bluetooth, so whether it's your Roku Streaming Stick 4K or your PS5 you won’t have any issues connecting to the Zero Connect Box. And the Zero Connect supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so no worries about having to sacrifice picture or audio quality.

Then once you’re plugged in, the Zero Connect wirelessly transmits everything at three times the speed of Wi-Fi 6e . That means the LG M3 OLED’s Zero Connect Box, according to LG, can handle speeds of more than 5Gbps — a truly astonishing number. The only catch is the box does need a direct line of sight to the M3 OLED TV to work properly.

LG M3 OLED TV: Impressive specs, shocking price

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, this impressive tech comes with a price. According to our friends over at T3 , the 77-inch LG M3 OLED TV will cost £5,999.99 in the U.K. It just goes up from there, with the 83-inch priced at £7,999.99 and the 97-inch model breaking the bank at £27,999.99. The LG M3 OLED will launch in the U.K. in September, though the exact release date is unknown.

While LG says that the M3 will “roll out to key markets including North America and Europe later this year,” so unfortunately, we don’t currently have U.S. pricing. However, the TV is already available for purchase in South Korea, so between that and the U.K. pricing, we can make some educated guesses.

One option is that LG could simply swap GBP for USD, which isn’t wholly uncommon in the tech world for global pricing. Or they could simply use a conversion rate from South Korean won to USD, which would put the 97-inch M3 OLED TV right around a staggering $35,000.

However, both of these strategies seem unlikely given that the LG G3 OLED TV had different prices for the U.S. and U.K. models and neither was simply converted from South Korean won. In that instance, prices in the U.S. ranged from 400 less ($4,499 vs. £4,999.99) for the 77-inch G3 to 1,000 less ($6,499 vs. £7,499.99) for the 83-inch G3 OLED. The LG C3 OLED TV also had similar pricing differences.

So at least the good news here for U.S. customers is that you should expect pricing to be a little cheaper than what LG has announced for the U.K. Once we get official U.S. pricing, we will update this article accordingly.