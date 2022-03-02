The Lasko 754200 is a small, inexpensive space heater that can keep you nice and toasty in close proximity, but it won’t warm up a large space.

Lasko 754200: Specs Wattage: 1500

Heat Settings: 2 plus variable thermostat

Size: 6 x 3.7x 9.2 inches

Weight: 3.7 pounds

Heat Element: Ceramic

Safety Features: Automatic shut off if it overheats

Warranty: 3 years

The compact Lasko 754200 only has enough power to warm the air directly around you. That makes it a great choice for warming your toes or keeping you toasty at your desk, but it’s not the heater to buy if you’re trying to warm up an entire room. It’s intuitive to use, plus it also functions as a standalone fan which is useful, and all this comes for a very reasonable price.

However, it doesn’t feature tip-over protection, which is the main reason for it not making our list as one of the best space heaters . Read our full Lasko 754200 review for more information.

Lasko 754200 review: Price and availability

The Lasko 754200 is available at Walmart for $32.94 and The Home Depot for $33.93. It is only available in silver.

Lasko 754200 review: Design

The Lasko 754200 features a small, rectangular-shaped design with a clean, contemporary look. Measuring 6 x 3.7 x 9.2 inches, this heater can easily be tucked away in a closet when not in use. It has two dials, one to choose a low or high heat setting and one that’s a variable thermostat. You can also use the Lasko as a fan without heating, so it’s ideal all year round. Because it's compact and only weighs 3.7 pounds, this heater is easy to move around — there’s also a small grip under the controls to help with this.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One major drawback of the Lasko 754200 is that it is the only heater we reviewed that doesn’t have automatic tip over protection. That means, when you’re using it, you have to be in the room and alert so you can pick it up immediately if it gets knocked over. Plus, you need to be extra vigilant to turn it off when you’re finished using it. It does shut off automatically if it overheats though.

Lasko 754200 review: Heating performance

While on its highest heat setting, the Lasko 754200 upped the temperature within two feet of where it was sitting by about 6°F — it wasn’t able to heat a 10 x 15-foot room. It uses an average amount of energy for a space heater at 0.27 kWh, but you can use the thermostat to maintain the heat level and save a bit on your electricity bill.

(Image credit: Lasko)

While in use, the surfaces of the heater itself don’t get hotter than 80°F, which is safe to touch. As it’s heating, the Lasko produces a decibel rating of 50.4, which was average in comparison to the other space heaters we tested; it’s about as much noise as you’d get from a dishwasher.

The Lasko 754200 cooled us off in its fan-only mode, but it won’t effectively cool an entire room. We’d recommend this for close proximity use only.

Lasko 754200 review: Ease of use

With only two dials, the Lasko 754200 is very simple and intuitive to operate. However, the thermostat isn't numbered, but rather has a graphic that gets wider as the heat setting gets hotter, so you can’t set it precisely.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There is also no remote control included, so you need to adjust the settings on the heater itself. It is easily cleaned with a vacuum cleaner’s brush attachment.

Lasko 754200 review: Verdict

We think the Lasko 754200 is a fine choice if you’re looking for a small, portable and inexpensive heater to keep you toasty at your desk. It’s easy to store, affordable and intuitive to use.

However, it’s not the right pick if you’re looking for a space heater to keep the entire family warm. It can’t effectively heat a whole room like our best overall heater, the Lasko FH500. It also doesn’t automatically shut off if it tips over, so you will have to keep an eye on it when you’re using it and take extra care to unplug it when not in use.