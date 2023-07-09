The Ativafit adjustable dumbbells got me really pumped for my workouts

A steep up-front cost for more weight may be off-putting, but the Ativafit adjustable dumbbells are solidly built. Both the 66 and 88-pound models will see you through plenty of workouts.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide? Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

Activafit Adjustable Dumbbell: Specs Dumbbell Size: 16.3 x 7.9 x 8.3 inches

Dumbbell Weight: 66 or 88 pounds each

Weight Range: 11 to 66 pounds or 11 to 88 pounds

No home gym is complete without a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells and, while many may prefer a line-up of single-weight hex dumbbells, going adjustable saves you a ton of space. And the Activafit adjustable dumbbells are an excellent choice to suit a variety of workouts.

As well as saving space, the benefit of packing a pair of adjustable dumbbells into the corner of your garage, yard, or spare room is that you can easily utilize progressive overload as you gain strength. Whether you're engaging in isolated or compound exercises, a solid pair of adjustable dumbbells can do the work of thirty standalone weights.

Read on to find out the benefits and drawbacks of these weights in our Activafit adjustable dumbbells review below.

Ativafit adjustable dumbbell review: Price and availability

(Image credit: Jeff Parsons/Tom's Guide)

The Activafit adjustable dumbbells can be had for $399 (for the 88-pound version) on Amazon but be warned: that's the price for a single set so buying a pair will set you back $798. If that's a little too much, you can also opt for the 44-pound version on Amazon which comes as a pair for $269 and is a little easier to swallow.

I was testing out the 66-pound pair that sit in the middle of those two extremes, and you can pick up a pair at that weight for $599 at the Activafit online store.

These prices put the Activafit at the steeper end of the price scale alongside the likes of the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells which sit at $400. The dumbbells come with a plastic tray apiece but there aren't any additional extras thrown in for your coin. If you can stretch to it, I'd recommend picking up an adjustable weight bench like this one from Flybird for $101 to accompany them as it'll come in handy for a variety of different workouts.

Ativafit adjustable dumbbell review: Design and build

There's nothing revolutionary about the design of the Ativafit adjustable dumbbells but there's nothing wrong with them, either. The bright red button unlocks the handle's twist mechanism letting you select your weight before lifting it out of the plastic cradle. Because the handle is rubberized and contoured, you can easily twist it even with sweaty hands.

The same goes for the knurl in the middle of each dumbbell that's designed to avoid slippage even when you're several reps into your set.

If there's a drawback to the design, it's that the plastic cradle feels a little flimsy. Not that you should, but you won't want to slam the dumbbells back into place too hard for fear of cracking or breaking it.

(Image credit: Jeff Parsons/Tom's Guide)

Although there's a fair bit of weight here, each dumbbell only has a footprint of 16.3 x 7.9 x 8.3 inches. So they won't take up much space and you can tuck them handily out of sight when they're not being used. Which is something it's impossible to do with a full weight rack filled with individual dumbbells.

The different weight increments are marked on both sides, so you can always see what weight you're lifting. For safety reasons, you won't be able to remove the plates from the handle once you've selected your weight and lifted the dumbbell up.

Ativafit adjustable dumbbell review: Performance

The Ativafit adjustable dumbbells performed well during a variety of different workouts I employed them for. I was able to switch quickly between plates for a mix of lateral fly, chest press and tricep extensions. The plates fit snugly together and there was only a minimal rattle during the range of movement.

Obviously, the handles need to be large to accommodate all the different weight options so it can feel strange when you're lifting at lower weights. There's a lot of air in the gaps, so make sure you've got a fair bit of room around your weight bench. That said, the aluminum handle feels super-hardy, even when you're swinging around higher weights. The rubberized knurl also helps you keep a solid grip even when your hand gets sweaty.

(Image credit: Jeff Parsons/Tom's Guide)

I was happy to see that rolling was kept to a minimum when I set the dumbbells down outside of the plastic cradle between sets. Unlike hex dumbbells which stay stationary, circular dumbbells can have a habit of drifting, especially if they're put down on a hard surface like hardwood or concrete. This didn't seem to be an issue with the Ativafit dumbbells.

One thing I can't say for certain is how well these dumbbells will hold up over the years of usage you're likely to get out of them. Will the plates chip? Will the markings fade? Will the red button jam? All of these are reasonable criticisms that will appear over a much longer period of time. Unfortunately, I haven't had the required months of usage to be able to give you a steer on those questions. What I will say is, barring anything that actually stops them from functioning, a little wear and tear on a pair of dumbbells often adds to the aesthetic.

Another thing to point out is there's no digital bells and whistles to accompany these dumbbells. You won't find a companion app that guides you through Ativafit-specific dumbbell workouts to follow like you may find with alternatives from Bowflex and NordicTrack.

That being said, we've got a whole host of dumbell-centered workouts you can follow right here on Tom's Guide.

Ativafit adjustable dumbbell review: Verdict

(Image credit: Jeff Parsons/Tom's Guide)

If you're in the market for a pair of medium (or even heavy) adjustable dumbbells then the Ativafit adjustable dumbbells are an excellent choice. The drawback to these dumbbells may be the pricing, but the fact you can go up to 88 pounds means you're well future-proofed for getting stronger.

The durability and build quality are also impressive and I wasn't too bothered about not having bells and whistles like an accompanying app or even an accompanying rack or stand. If there was an issue, it was with the plastic tray they rest in. But that's being nitpicky.

If you're looking to save money, though, these might not be the best purchase decision for you. For less money, you could pick up the AmazonBasics Adjustable Barbell Lifting Dumbbells Weight Set and get started there. Just be mindful, you have to remove the collars to manually swap out plates in between sets.

That being said, the world of adjustable dumbbells is getting busier each year. So if you do choose to pick up the Ativafit adjustable dumbbells you can be comfortable you're making a good choice.