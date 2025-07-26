Not running or cycling — this 10-minute dumbbell workout builds strength and cardiovascular endurance

The CDC recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week. While hopping on the treadmill or an elliptical is a great way to do that, sometimes staying stagnant on a machine can get boring.

I actually love a good treadmill run, but pregnancy and childbirth have forced me to take an extended break. I still need to get my daily cardio, though, so I decided to scroll through Instagram for a little inspiration. I landed on fitness influencer Synthia Diane ’s recent 10-minute workout, and it seemed promising — since I had two dumbbells and 10 minutes to spare, I gave it a try.

If you’ve just started to work out regularly, I’d recommend meeting with a certified personal trainer before attempting this routine yourself. That goes double for those who are postpartum, like me.

How to do Synthia Diane’s 10-minute dumbbell workout

You’ll need a pair of light or moderately heavy dumbbells for this workout. If you have both options available, you may want to switch between them depending on the exercise. I used five and ten-pound weights.

There are four exercises in this routine, each done for five reps. You’ll circuit through each exercise for as many sets as you can until you reach the 10-minute mark. The exercises are:

Alternating squats

Sumo squats

Triceps extension

Front raises

Since I recently returned to exercise, I expected this routine to be challenging. I was actually surprised by my stamina in the first two sets, so I decided to pick up my pace for the remaining minutes. Here are my other observations after finishing Sythia’s workout.

It’s easily adaptable for most levels

I love AMRAP (‘as many rounds as possible’) workouts like this one, and one of the main reasons why is that they’re doable for most people. You can go as slow or as fast as you want, take breaks when needed, and push yourself in ways that feel safe and appropriate without falling behind.

Since my first two sets didn’t knock me out as much as I thought they would, I decided to pick up my pace for the time I had left. I always felt strong and in control throughout the movements, although I did begin to fatigue by the end. I ended up doing nine sets in 10 minutes, which I’ll try to beat the next time I try this workout. That’s another reason I love AMRAPs — you can always challenge yourself to complete more rounds on your next try.

If you’re advanced, you may want to add more reps

I liked that Synthia kept the moves at five reps each, as that allows you to move quickly through the circuit and keeps things from getting too tedious.

That being said, I felt like I needed a few more reps of each exercise to feel a muscle burn. When I made it to five rounds, I decided to up my reps from five to eight, and that did the trick. If you’re no stranger to dumbbell work, you may want to add a few extra reps too.

The upper body exercises were a cardio “break”

The squat variations definitely got my heart pumping, so it was nice to take a little breather on the tricep extensions and front raises. Because my heart rate dropped and my breathing slowed, I was able to really hone in on my form and make sure my core muscles were engaging properly. When I cycled back to the squats, the brief “recovery” allowed me to keep my pace up and add some more reps to each round.

This was an observation I can take back to my running practice, when I’m ready. Taking brief intervals where I run slower (or even walk) can keep me going for longer.

My heart rate was elevated, but not as high as when I run

According to my Apple Watch, this workout kept me at around 140-145 beats per minute on average. My heart rate is usually around 155-160 for most of my runs, so I didn’t get quite the cardio punch as I do when pounding the pavement.

Still, this was a fantastic full-body strength routine that had some cardiovascular benefits. The 10 minutes went by in a flash, so if you’re looking for a quick workout, this could fit the bill.

Benefits of AMRAP workouts

AMRAP workouts are a highly efficient way to build muscular endurance, improve cardiovascular health, and even sharpen your focus. You can go at your own pace and work at your ability level, which means they’re appropriate for nearly everyone.

AMRAPS also provides a discernible way to measure your progress. As you get stronger and more conditioned, you will be able to complete a greater number of rounds with each new attempt.

