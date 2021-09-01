If your home gym is too basic, the AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set is a great way to add some strength training to your fitness hustle — on the cheap.

AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set: Specs Price: $44

Weight Range: 2.5 to 38 pounds

Dumbbell Size: 13.7 x 5.7 x 5.7 inches

Dumbbell Weight: 38 pounds (19 pounds each)

If you’ve decided a pair of adjustable dumbbells is what your home gym is missing, but don’t want to spend a fortune upgrading your kit, the AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set could be just what you’ve been looking for.

Of course, not everyone has the space in their place for a full set of standalone dumbbells (not to mention a rack to hold them), which is one reason that adjustable dumbbells have been so damn popular of late. In our AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set review, you’ll see it isn’t exactly cutting-edge in terms of fitness gear, but for less than $50, you get a 38-pound dumbbell set that’s easy to use and easy to store.

AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set review: Price and availability

You can pick up the AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set from...well, Amazon for around $50. (As of this writing, they were available via one reseller for $44.) They’re the least-expensive adjustable dumbbells I’ve tested to date, but that doesn’t exactly mean they’re cheap; I guess that explains why they’re in high demand.

AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set review: Design and build

These dumbbells remind me of the ones from my childhood YMCA, and the all-metal build feels rock-solid once you’ve added the weight plates and tightened the collars. (Kind of like an oversized nut and bolt.)

(Image credit: Amazon)

The AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set includes two 3-pound dumbbell bars, four 2.5-pound plates, four 5-pound plates, and four 0.5-pound collars — clocking in at 38 pounds total for the pair. You can distribute this weight evenly between each dumbbell (19 pounds each), or load all of the plates onto one bar (35 pounds total), allowing for a good level of customization for whatever strength-training routine you have in mind.

In fact, at this price, it might not be a bad idea to pick up two sets, since that essentially bumps your overall weight range up to 35 pounds per dumbbell instead of 19.

AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set review: Performance

AmazonBasics isn’t pulling any punches with these dumbbells; it’s a solid example of getting exactly what you pay for — in a good way. I used the AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set for a variety of lightweight shoulder exercises (lat raises, tricep kickbacks, one-arm swings, etc.), and was pleased with how snug each of the plates fit together once I tightened up the collars; it never felt like a plate was going to accidentally fall off mid-set. The textured knurl is top notch, too, though it’s not nearly as comfortable as the contoured grip on the BowFlex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, which can hold up to 52.5 pounds each. (At $400, though, the price of entry is much steeper for this premium option.)

AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set review: Verdict

If you only need the basics and not too much poundage, that’s just what the AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set is all about. The carrying case is a nice bonus, and the old-school design works as advertised. Plus, you can purchase two sets on the cheap to double their value, if you so choose.

For a few bucks more, you could upgrade to the Flybird Adjustable Dumbbells, which come in two flavors — 25 or 55 pounds — and use a built-in mechanism to swap out the weight plates by simply twisting the handle. But if that’s a bit out of your price range, give the AmazonBasics Adjustable Weight Set a gander.